Hospital vehicle out of action, all thanks to vandals

POLICE are hunting for offender who kicked in the tail lights and side panel of a hospital car at the weekend.

At an unknown time between Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning unknown people damaged a car parked outside the Queensland Health Dental Facility, within the Stanthorpe Hospital carpark.

The vehicle is owned by Queensland Health and used by its dental staff to service Stanthorpe and the other rural clinics throughout the district, according to Acting Senior Sergeant Damian Grace.

"It is very disappointing to see that the inconsiderate and malicious actions of some, may temporarily effect the provision of much needed services to others in the area, while the vehicle is out of commission being repaired," he said.

"Police warn that the Stanthorpe Hospital grounds are not a pedestrian or vehicular thoroughfare, and persons are only to be on the grounds while attending the hospital, the dental clinic or other relevant services available."

If anyone has any information with respect to this matter, they are asked to contact Stanthorpe Police or Crimestoppers.