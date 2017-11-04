News

Hot day ahead, but more rain on horizon for Warwick

Warwick is line for showers and possible storms over the coming days.
Warwick is line for showers and possible storms over the coming days. Steven Redgwell
Jonno Colfs
by

TEMPERATURES are expected to reach the mid 30s in Warwick today, with a possible thunderstorm on the cards later on.

A top of 32 degrees has been forecast and while there's also the possibility of a little rain on the Granite Belt, it's looking like a dry day for Warwick, unless a potential storm delivers any later.

From this evening temperatures will begin to drop as the region looks ahead to a cooler week, with the lingering possibility of more rain around.

Showers are predicted Sunday through to Wednesday and the chance of storms also persists into the week.

Up to 15mm is predicted to fall on Warwick tomorrow.

Tomorrow will reach a top of 28 with an 80% chance of rain, before 29 on Monday and 27 degrees on Tuesday.

Wednesday will drop right back to 22 degrees.

Topics:  warwick weather

Warwick Daily News

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Two charged after Friday night out in Warwick

Two charged after Friday night out in Warwick

The two men were taken to Warwick Police Station where they were both charged with obstructing police and failing to leave a licensed premises.

No one solution to tackling youth suicide

We are calling on our political parties to address youth suicide and mental health issues in regional Queensland.

Will youth mental health become a key platform during this election?

Warwick girl blitzes into state team

Madi Duff is off to Sydney in January for the Fustal national club championships.

Madi is off to Sydney in January for the national club championship

Oldest living Queenslander celebrates special birthday

MAJOR MILESTONE: Phyllis Lee celebrates her 110th birthday with her family. Her children David Lee, Marion Weatherhead and Peter Lee cut the birthday cake.

SOUTHERN Downs lady may have found the secret to living longer

Local Partners