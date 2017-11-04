Hot day ahead, but more rain on horizon for Warwick

Warwick is line for showers and possible storms over the coming days.

TEMPERATURES are expected to reach the mid 30s in Warwick today, with a possible thunderstorm on the cards later on.

A top of 32 degrees has been forecast and while there's also the possibility of a little rain on the Granite Belt, it's looking like a dry day for Warwick, unless a potential storm delivers any later.

From this evening temperatures will begin to drop as the region looks ahead to a cooler week, with the lingering possibility of more rain around.

Showers are predicted Sunday through to Wednesday and the chance of storms also persists into the week.

Up to 15mm is predicted to fall on Warwick tomorrow.

Tomorrow will reach a top of 28 with an 80% chance of rain, before 29 on Monday and 27 degrees on Tuesday.

Wednesday will drop right back to 22 degrees.