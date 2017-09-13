Hot day ahead for Warwick

WARWICK is heading toward it's hottest day since mid March as the mercury is predicted to rise to a hot 31 degrees today.

Warm north-westerly winds are to the thank for the sudden temperature increase but it won't last long.

The maximum for Thursday is expected to drop right back down to 21 and the region is looking at a sub-zero start on Friday, with -1 expected.

There is a slight chance of rain in the south of the region today and tomorrow, with possible thunderstorms.

From Friday maximum and minimum temperatures will begin to climb through the 20s, with Saturday headed to a top of 24 degrees and Sunday and Monday looking at a top of 25 degrees.

Tuesday is expected to top at 28 degrees.

The rest of the week into next week should expect fine and sunny days.