HOT PROPERTY: Businesses to battle for Big Apple

ON THE MOVE: The renowned Granite Belt landmark could soon be relocated from its long-term home on the New England Highway. Picture: Glenda Riley

Two Granite Belt businesses are set to battle for the right to relocate one of the region’s most renowned landmarks.

The currently council-owned Big Apple could soon move from its long-term home at the corner of the New England Highway and Amiens Rd at Thulimbah, outside the former Vincenzo’s site.

Southern Downs Regional Council considered pitches from two Granite Belt businesses gunning to move the icon to their own site at Wednesday’s ordinary meeting.

Business names were kept confidential in the meeting agenda, and SDRC declined to comment when asked for more information by the Daily News.

The first proposal came from a business located between The Summit and Applethorpe on the New England Highway, with their report indicating the potential move could accompany other expansions.

“This request outlines the intention to refurbish The Big Apple at the business’ own cost, with no funding from the council,” the report read.

Its competitor’s proposal claimed their award-winning apple products would tie in with The Big Apple’s role as a tourist attraction and landmark on the Granite Belt.

“It is understood from this request, that the business would not be funding the costs of relocating, maintenance, engineering and insurance for The Big Apple,” the agenda stated.

“The business would seek assistance from (SDRC) and other sources for grants and sponsorship opportunities.”

Councillor Stephen Tancred said he could see “plusses and minuses” for each submission, labelling the landmark and any potential relocation as “part of Stanthorpe’s DNA”.

The local representatives unanimously voted through an investigation into the structural integrity of The Big Apple, along with any costs associated with its refurbishment and relocation.

Plans will also be opened to community consultation and discussions with the Department of Transport and Main Roads at a later date.