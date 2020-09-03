Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coast agents Imika Neylan, Brodie Rodgers, Stacey-Marie Pettman, Josh Sherwell, Jill Wright and Ryan Bradeley.
Coast agents Imika Neylan, Brodie Rodgers, Stacey-Marie Pettman, Josh Sherwell, Jill Wright and Ryan Bradeley.
Offbeat

Hot property: Coast’s 30 sexiest real estate agents

Matty Holdsworth
Nadja Fleet
3rd Sep 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Sunshine Coast: home to hot weather, hot property and hot real estate agents.

But a national competition which named Australia's sexiest real estate agents has snubbed the Coast, with no local agents being included.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The competition, Australia's Sexiest Real Estate Agents, run on Instagram page (@australias_sexiest_agents), did not check out the Sunshine Coast.

So the Sunshine Coast Daily has come up with its own lighthearted hot property list.

It includes a veteran of the Australian Defence Force, a former professional ballerina, multiple award winners and gun surfing identities.

Let us know what you think. If there's anyone who was left off who catches your eye, comment below.

Coast couple add super penthouse to property portfolio

Next few years crucial to Coast's transport future

More Stories

australias sexiest real estate agent sunshine coast hotlist sunshine coast property sunshine coast property market
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        REVEALED: New cafe slated for centre in coming weeks

        Premium Content REVEALED: New cafe slated for centre in coming weeks

        Business The new store is expected to bring up to 25 new jobs to Warwick.

        Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        Premium Content Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        News A staff member at an aged care home is one of two new cases of COVID-19 in...

        5G raised as council approves new 25m comms tower

        Premium Content 5G raised as council approves new 25m comms tower

        Technology The contentious issue of 5G technology has been raised