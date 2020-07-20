HOT PROPERTY: Homes worth $1M+ within 4370

MILLION-DOLLAR MANSION: The properties worth $1 million or more within the 4370 postcode. Picture: contributed

WARWICK may be the perfect place for homebuyers on a budget, but the Rose City also has its fair share of properties at the higher end of the market.

Whether you’re looking to invest or just need help envisaging your dream home, check out these properties within the 4370 postcode worth $1 million or more.

1) 131 Sunday Plains Road

PRICE: $1,000,000

Touting “picturesque” views from the top of Cambanora Gorge in Mount Colliery, this three-bedroom property known as “Sunday Reef” sits on a 72ha block.

Described as “self-sufficient” with solar power and 78,000 litre rainwater capacity, this residence also comes with an open plan living, kitchen, and dining area and a three-car garage.

2) Warwick CBD (address upon application)

PRICE: $1,100,000

Situated on 50.59ha near the Warwick CBD, this property is marketed as a grazier’s dream, with 125 acres of “grazing country” divided into four paddocks with an equipped bore and mill.

The recently renovated four-bedroom Queenslander home is equipped with spacious living and dining areas, a multipurpose room, and an ensuite and office in the main bedroom.

3) 134 Mays Lane

PRICE: $1,200,000

This Warwick livestock property, set on 85.2ha near The Hermitage, comes with four bedrooms, three large living areas, two bathrooms, and an outdoor entertainment area with “stunning views”.

The rest of the acreage has a number of cattle yards, an equipped bore with three dams, duck and chicken pens, and a tractor and slasher in “very good condition”.

4) 452 Glenvale Road

PRICE: $1,200,000 – $1,300,000

Situated on more than 100ha, this spacious Leslie Dam “rural lifestyle property” has four bedrooms, three large living rooms, a furnished kitchen, an “expansive” billiards room with snooker table included.

The property also features a shed fitted out as a small home with bedroom, kitchen, and living areas, along with a 3,000-tree apricot orchard and two dams.

5) 21 Holzwarts Road

PRICE: $1,298,000

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom Queenslander built on 8.5ha in Warwick is “designed for entertaining”, with wraparound verandas and a large outdoor entertainment area.

The spacious two-storey home also comes with two kitchens, a sunroom, library, music room or study nook, media room.

6) Upper Freestone (address upon application)

PRICE: $1,495,000

Situated on 129.5ha, this two-bedroom home in Upper Freestone is highset with parking underneath and is fitted out with both a slow combustion stove and wood stove inside for heating and cooking.

The remaining land has a plantation of about 500 olive trees, three dams, a bore, and two sheds.

7) 164 Bellinghams Road

PRICE: $1,975,000

This 513.95ha grazing property in Loch Lomond touts a homestead with six bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large kitchen and dining area, and two living rooms.

Including 1,270 acres of grazing land and 200 acres of cultivated land, the property is watered by seven dams and two mills, and has six paddocks, four stables, and a number of sheds.

BONUS ROUND – Abbey of the Roses

Taking the crown of priciest property in Warwick, the Abbey of the Roses is on the market for the princely sum of $2,200,000.

Situated on 2.47 acres on Locke St, the Heritage-listed accommodation and wedding venue contains 50 rooms, including a chapel, grand dining room, and multiple function rooms.