HOT RIG: Wickham's truck restoration goes viral

The restored C-500 at Wickham Freightlines headquarters in Warwick.

ICONIC Warwick business Wickham Freightlines has turned the local internet into a frenzy of "likes” and "comments” overnight, with pictures of a stunning restoration of the original Wickham's red and white truck.

The 33-year-old C500, the first to sport the company's signature colours has been restored at their East St headquarters.

Wickham's Freightlines director Graham Keogh inspects the work. Contributed

The Facebook post showing off the work went viral, with over 900 "likes” in less than 24 hours and 102 people sharing the post amongst their own networks.

The truck was purchased by company founder Angus Wickham in 1984 from Kenworth Australia and the restoration has been called a "stunning tribute” to him.

The old and the new. Contributed

See tomorrow's Warwick Daily News for the full story.