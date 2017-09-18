Hot weather coming to Warwick, and maybe even a little rain

SOME rain could be on the cards for Warwick, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting some chance of the wet stuff almost every day this week.

As the week goes the chance will get stronger, seeing 20% chance of rain from Tuesday to Thursday followed by a 40% chance on Friday.

The expected falls aren't significant, but will be welcomed by a parched region.

Temperatures are set to rise all week as well, starting with a top of 26 degrees today leading into a top of 29 tomorrow.

Wednesday is expected to reach 27, 28 degrees on Thursday and Friday is headed for 31 degrees.

The weekend will be a scorcher, with 33 expected on Saturday and a weekly top of 34 degrees predicted for Sunday.