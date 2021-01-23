Hottest 100 winner finally crowned

Australia has voted.

Beating out Spacey Jane's Booster Seat and Flume and Toro y Moi's The Difference, Glass Animals' Heat Waves has nabbed the coveted position of Triple j's Hottest 100 after eight long, boozy hours for Aussie music lovers.

It was a big year for the band, Heat Waves being their third song in the countdown today.

Speaking to hosts Hobba and Hing from London following the result, frontman Dave Bayley said he planned to follow through with an earlier promise to have a map of Australia tattooed on his bum if the track won. What a visual.

Elsewhere in the countdown, Sydney band Lime Cordiale scored five spots in the top 100, the most of any other artist.

They're now on par with Billie Eilish, who had five songs last year, and Violent Soho who had five in 2016. Wolfmother still holds the record, scoring six in total in 2005.

Check out the full list and live updates below:

THE HOTTEST 100 SONGS OF 2020, AS VOTED BY YOU

100: Benee - Kool

99: Hockey Dad - Itch

98: Joji - Your Man

97: Stormzy - Audacity

96: Hockey Dad - Germaphobe

95: Illy - Loose Ends (Ft. G Flip)

94: Aitch x AJ Tracey - Rain (Ft. Tay Keith)

93: Internet Money - Lemonade (Ft. Gunna, Don Toliver, NAV)

92: Thelma Plum - These Days

91: Bugs - Charlie (Like A Version)

90: Billie Eilish - No Time To Die

89: The Jungle Giants - In Her Eyes

88: Bronson - Heart Attack (Ft. lau.ra)

87: Teenage Joans - Three Leaf Clover

86: Drake - Laugh Now Cry Later (Ft. Lil Durk)

85: Dune Rats - Too Tough Terry

84: Dominic Fike - Chicken Tenders

83: Cosmo's Midnight & Ruel - Down For You

82: The Chats - The Clap

81: Spacey Jane - Weightless

80: Fisher - Freaks

79: Billie Eilish - my future

78: G Flip - Lady Marmalade (Like A Version)

77: Sofi Tukker & Gorgon City - House Arrest

76: London Grammar - Baby It's You

75: Remi Wolf - Photo ID

74: Laurel - Scream Drive Faster

73: Genesis Owusu - Don't Need You

72: Ocean Alley - Way Down

71: Bring Me The Horizon & YUNGBLUD - Obey

70: Chet Faker - Low

69: Hope D - Second

68: Vera Blue - Lie To Me

67: Doja Cat - Boss Bitch

66: Skegss - Fantasising

65: Amy Shark - C'MON (Ft. Travis Barker)

64: The Amity Affliction - Soak Me In Bleach

63: Ball Park Music - Day & Age

62: Joji - Run

61: Ruby Fields - Pretty Grim

60: The Kid Laroi - GO (Ft. Juice Wrld)

59: Joji - Gimme Love

58: Tones and I - Fly Away

57: Beddy Rays - Sobercoaster

56: San Cisco - On The Line

55: Alex the Astronaut - I Think You're Great

54: Flume - Blue (Eiffel 65 remix)

53: The Weeknd - In Your Eyes

52: DMA's - The Glow

51: Glass Animals - Your Love (Deja Vu)

50: Peking Duk & The Wombats - Nothing To Love About Love

49: Juice Wrld - Wishing Well

48: Headie One - Ain't It Different (Ft. AJ Tracey, Stormzy)

47: Architects - Animals

46: Tash Sultana - Pretty Lady

45: Ruel - as long as you care

44: G Flip - You & I

43: Ziggy Alberts - Together

42: Jack Harlow - WHATS POPPIN

41: The Smith Street Band - I Still Dream About You

40: Juice Wrld - Come & Go (with Marshmello)

39. Juice Wrld - Righteous

38. Bring Me The Horizon - Parasite Eve

37. The Kid LAROI - SO DONE

36. Machine Gun Kelly - forget me too (Ft. Halsey)

35. The Avalanches - Running Red Lights (Ft. Rivers Cuomo, Pink Siifu)

34. Amy Shark - Everybody Rise

33. Tame Impala - Breathe Deeper

32. DMA's - Criminals

31. San Cisco - Reasons

30. Birdz - Bagi-la-m Bargan (Ft. Fred Leone)

29. Sycco - Dribble

28. Spacey Jane - Straightfaced

27. Skegss - Under The Thunder

26. Lime Cordiale - No Plans To Make Plans

25. Lime Cordiale - Reality Check Please

24. Mac Miller - Blue World

23. Mac Miller - Good News

22. Eves Karydas - Complicated

21. Stace Cadet & KLP - Energy

20. Lime Cordiale - Addicted to the Sunshine

19. Halsey - You Should Be Sad

18. Glass Animals - Tangerine

17. Tame Impala - Is It True

16. Lime Cordiale - Screw Loose

15. Spacey Jane - Skin

14. Ocean Alley - Tombstone

13. Mallrat - Rockstar

12. Mashd N Kutcher - Get on the Beers

11. Lime Cordiale - On Our Own

10. Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am

9. Hilltop Hoods - I'm Good?

8. The Jungle Giants - Sending Me Ur Loving

7. G Flip - Hyperfine

6. Cardi B - WAP (Ft. Megan Thee Stallion)

5. Tame Impala - Lost in Yesterday

4. Ball Park Music - Cherub

3. Flume - The Difference (Ft. Toro y Moi)

2. Spacey Jane - Booster Seat

Glass Animals - Heat Waves

Originally published as Hottest 100 winner finally crowned