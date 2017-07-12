18°
Houdini heifer runs amok at Warwick sale

Sophie Lester
| 12th Jul 2017 11:00 AM Updated: 11:06 AM
MORNING MUSTER: David Maher and his brother Steven sprang to action to help capture an escaped heifer from the Pig and Calf Sale this morning.
MORNING MUSTER: David Maher and his brother Steven sprang to action to help capture an escaped heifer from the Pig and Calf Sale this morning.

AN ESCAPED cow caused a bit of a ruckus at the Pig and Calf Sale this morning.

Workers were moving the beast from a truck into its pen when the friesian heifer reportedly leaped away them and took off toward the CBD.

Contract musterer David Maher was across the street putting shoes on a horse in the paddocks behind Warwick East State School when he heard the commotion.

"I didn't really know what was happening but I'd say it's just gotten away from them when they were moving it - she was a pretty tall heifer," Mr Maher said.

"Me and my younger brother Steven went after her with a couple of his dogs who ran ahead and managed to slow her down a little bit.

"She went left at the school up Canning St and we managed to corner her at the fire shed, rope her up and tie her to a tree before we could get the truck in place."

Mr Maher said the cow would be taken to the larger saleyards on McEvoy St.

"This sort of thing doesn't happen that often but it's nothing new for me; it's what I do for a living," he said.

Topics:  cattle pig and calf sale warwick community

