HOUSE FIRE: Crews arrive to find home engulfed in flames

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to a home burning in Hillcrest St, Stanthorpe, about 12.05pm.

They arrived to find a 10x15m, double storey home fully engulfed in flames.

All occupants had evacuated the building and were being assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

The crews quickly went into action to prevent the fire spreading to the nearby structures.

Fire investigators have been tasked to assess the scene for a possible cause.

