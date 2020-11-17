Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fire has destroyed a Stanthorpe home.
Fire has destroyed a Stanthorpe home.
News

HOUSE FIRE: Crews arrive to find home engulfed in flames

Michael Nolan
17th Nov 2020 12:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to a home burning in Hillcrest St, Stanthorpe, about 12.05pm.

They arrived to find a 10x15m, double storey home fully engulfed in flames.

All occupants had evacuated the building and were being assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

The crews quickly went into action to prevent the fire spreading to the nearby structures.

Fire investigators have been tasked to assess the scene for a possible cause.

More to come.

Originally published as HOUSE FIRE: Crews arrive to find home engulfed in flames

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man denies knowing 6ft firearm tucked under feet

        Premium Content Man denies knowing 6ft firearm tucked under feet

        News The Warwick man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing the gun and evading a cab fare.

        Warwick swelters, braces for severe storms

        Premium Content Warwick swelters, braces for severe storms

        Weather Hail and damaging winds are predicted to hit this afternoon, amid freak heatwave.

        Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court

        Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Premium Content Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Education Top university degrees most likely to score full-time graduate jobs