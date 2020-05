FIRE and emergency services were called to a Warwick house last night after its roof caught fire.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, two fire crews attended a Colwar CT address at 9pm on Sunday night.

"When we arrived, there was a fire in a ceiling, and we went into action," she said.

"We were able to put it out and did some dampening down and were out by 9.30pm."

The owner continued to monitor the property overnight.

Nobody was injured during the blaze.