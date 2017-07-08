House of heavenly conversions

GRAND DESIGN: Robyn and Steve Kelly right at home inside their converted church at Freestone.

ONCE a house of worship for those seeking salvation and rebirth with the Almighty, the old church perched beside Freestone Creek has itself become born again.

Purchased in May 2016 by Brisbane business owners Steve and Robyn Kelly, the former St Lawrence O'Toole Roman Catholic Church has once again become a place of worship.

"We absolutely adore this building,” Mrs Kelly said.

"From the moment we moved in, it felt like we were meant to be here.

"We're completely in love with this place and with Freestone. The people here have been so warm and welcoming.”

The church was built in 1903 and in its heyday saw up to 200 parishioners cram into the hallowed hall for Sunday mass.

However, in 1983, with numbers dwindling down to a congregation of about 25, the church closed its doors for good. From there it was promptly sold and has been lovely restored by a string of owners during the past 30 years.

Mr Kelly said he and Robyn sold their family home in Brisbane a few years ago and moved to a house in Ormeau.

"It was a stepping stone, we were never going to stay in Ormeau,” he said.

"We were looking around for something else but not really in earnest.”

Mrs Kelly said they had been coming to the Southern Downs regularly for about 10 to 15 years.

"I have family at Inglewood so we came through reasonably often,” she said.

"One day we were heading back to Brisbane and had stopped for a coffee in Warwick. Steve was reading the paper and saw the church was for sale.”

The couple knew the building, haven driven past it many times on their way through and decided to take a closer look.

"We rang the agent and arranged to meet the next weekend,” Mr Kelly said.

"We loved it straight away and made an offer.

"But to our shock, we'd been beaten by a matter of hours. The agent had accepted an offer from someone else earlier that day - the house was under contract.”

Not wanting to give up on the property Mrs Kelly waited a month and called to see if the sale had gone through.

It hadn't and the couple said things moved quickly after that. We signed for the property at Easter last year,” Mrs Kelly said.

"Within a month we had moved in.”

Mrs Kelly said the couple had a five-year plan with the building.

"There is a lot more we would like to do,” she said.

"And we're on track so far, 12 months in.

"We're loving growing into the space. It's so wonderfully cool in summer and the pool is a blessing too.”

The nave remains as one cavernous living space, encapsulating the kitchen, dining and lounge areas.

The original carved wooden altar now serves a entirely practical purpose repurposed as a heavenly bar.

A newly completed mezzanine level towers over a bedroom and bathroom, with natural light entering through the original tall stained-glass windows.

The couple plans to add another level to house an office, and a second bathroom.

Outside the plan is to turn the large lawn into a meandering garden walk for their grandkids to play.

See the Daily News online edition of this story for a comprehensive gallery of photos of the Kellys' grand home.