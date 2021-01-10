House party held during lockdown

Police were forced to break up a house party in New Farm on Saturday - Brisbane's first full day of lockdown.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the party at New Farm on Saturday was at a private home, defying the restriction of no more than two visitors per household.

"People didn't take the right approach and police were left with no choice but to take action," he said.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said behaviour was “exemplary” but detailed several incidents during the lockdown so far. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled



Despite the party he said "compliance had been exemplary" as the state followed its "handing out masks instead of fines" approach to policing the Greater Brisbane lockdown.

He said police had handed out 700 masks - which were made compulsory outside the home in Greater Brisbane - since Friday afternoon.

Police issued 15 fines on Saturday, bringing the total to 21 since Friday night. Those infringements carry a $1300 fine.

Other fines were issued when police "were left with no other options against those persons for failing to comply with the Chief Health Officer's directions".



"People are occasionally refusing to wear a mask when police continue to offer them to people," he said.

"We saw protest activity in the city yesterday, where a 70-year-old person failed to follow directions.

"Police are out and about, making sure people are doing the right thing where they need to."

On the M1, 150 vehicles were stopped and four were turned around while nine Brisbane residents who travelled to the Gold Coast this weekend were ordered to quarantine in their accommodation or told to return to Brisbane.

Deputy Commissioner Gollschewski revealed 250 businesses had also been checked for compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was pleased with behaviour during the lockdown.

"People are heeding the call to stay home and, when they're not at home, they're wearing masks," she said.

"Police are out in force too, armed with 40,000 masks. They would much rather give you one of those than give you a fine."



There are strict rules under the three-day lockdown, which is scheduled to end at 6pm on Monday although the Premier and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young both refused today to rule out extending the order.

The lockdown applies to the council regions of Greater Brisbane: Brisbane, Moreton Bay, Ipswich, Redlands and Logan.

Under the orders, people can only go outdoors for essential work, grocery shopping, medical appointments and to exercise in their local area.

Restaurants and cafes remain open for takeaway only.

Residents also must wear masks outside the home, including in the car.

There were no cases recorded in Queensland on Saturday or Sunday, a relief for the state after fears the highly contagious mutant UK strain of COVID-19 may have spread through the after a cleaner at a quarantine hotel contracted it. A second person testing positive for that same strain flew from Melbourne to Brisbane last week and travelled to her parents' home in Maleny.

Several health alerts have been issued in regards to both cases.

QUEENSLAND HEALTH ALERTS ISSUED SATURDAY FOR TESTING:

SOUTHSIDE BRISBANE

Queensland Health has requested that anyone who visited the Coles Sunnybank Hills Shoppingtown on January 5 between 7.30am and 8am to get tested and quarantine for 14 days since visiting the store - regardless of the test result.

They have also made the same request for anyone who went to the Woolworths Calamvale North on January 3 between 11am and 12pm.

Authorities have also asked anybody on the Altandi to Roma St Station train at 7am on January 2 and Central to Altandi train at 4pm on January 2 to get tested.

MALENY

Queensland Health has urged anyone who has symptoms and visited the Cappriccios Italian Pizza Restaurant while getting takeaway and waiting outside on January 6, between 6.30pm and 7pm, to get tested.

They have also issued the same advice for those who visited Purple Palate Cellars between 4.15pm and 4.25pm on January 7 as well as the Maleny Woolworths supermarket on the same day between 4.30pm and 4.50pm.

