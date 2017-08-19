17°
How a touch of fortune helped to build Leyburn

Sean Teuma
| 19th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
AT THE FOREFRONT: Historic Leyburn Sprints founder Mike Collins and his 1965 Ford Trans Am Mustang, which will compete today.
IT'S incredible to think Leyburn as we know it today could've been so much different.

The running of the 1949 Australian Grand Prix at the Leyburn airfield has single- handedly put the small town on the map.

But the original plan wasn't to run the race at the venue.

Historic Leyburn Sprints founder Mike Collins said the early history of big motorsport events in Australia wasn't as spread out as it is today.

"The Australian Grand Prix as we know it today was always run in southern states prior to the Second World War,” Mr Collins said.

"Of course now it is run every year in Melbourne as a part of the Formula One series.

"But up until the Second World War only a handful of tracks were used, including Bathurst and Phillip Island.”

From there, Mr Collins said more of an emphasis was placed around spreading the event, resulting in Leyburn's defining moment.

"After the Second World War, organisers wanted to take the race to more parts of Australia,” he said.

"Queensland and South Australia were an immediate focus.

"The original Queensland venue was going to be held at the Lowood airfield however local protests were held about the big crowds of people that would come into town.”

After Lowood was out of the picture to hold Queensland's first grand prix, Mr Collins said Leyburn came into the fold.

"The organisers searched for other places that would be suitable for the event and Leyburn came up,” he said.

"The airfield that the race was held at was used by American forces during the war, as it was a strip for the Z Forces at the time.

"After the war it was left for the Australians and nobody purchased it.

"From there, it fell back into the hands of the original owners, who were three farmers.

"They had turns named after them on the course in the grand prix.”

Blessed with the good fortune of hosting the race, Mr Collins said Leyburn was in for another dose of luck with the removal of a key rule.

"Original estimates for the attendance at the race were around the 3000-5000 mark,” he said.

"At the time, the event had to pay a pre-tax on how much they were charging per head.

"During the week of the race, the rule regarding fuel stamps was abolished as things calmed down after the war.

"This meant that, instead of having a limit on how much petrol a person could fill up with, they could load up and head where they wanted.”

Mr Collins said this helped to blow crowd expectations out of the water.

"Reports indicate that moe than 30,000 were present at the event,” he said.

"The traffic was intense at the time.

"People travelling from north were queued up as far as Felton, while people coming from Warwick were backed up halfway into the trip.

"The crowd helped to add to the significance of the event.”

The history associated with the 1949 Australian Grand Prix, along with a change of scenery, prompted Mr Collins to work on a way to commemorate the race.

"I moved to Leyburn in 1976, just up the road from where the grand prix was held” he said.

"I met with some people from the Historic Racing Car Club about doing a feature at the old airfield in 1995.

"They asked if they could lend a hand, and it was decided to work towards an event being held in 1999 to mark the 50th anniversary.

"After the first event was held, the town voted to keep it going, which gave us plenty of confidence moving forward.”

Mike Collins is currently a racing director for the Historic Leyburn Sprints, as well as a competitor in the event.

Mr Collins has entered every race since its inception in 1999 and this year will drive his 1965 Ford Trans Am Mustang, a car he bought in America five years ago.

historic leyburn sprints mike collins motorsport

