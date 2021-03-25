A phone audit showed the victim had received more than 1500 calls from her abuser.

A phone audit showed the victim had received more than 1500 calls from her abuser.

Over the course of six weeks, a prisoner at Maryborough Correctional Centre made 1571 calls to his partner, despite a domestic violence order against him.

An audit of the prisoners' telephone accounts showed that on 280 occasions, the woman had answered or messages were left, many of an abusive nature.

The 41-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard he had left messages calling her a "c**t" and a "lying f**k" and telling her not to leave the house again.

The court heard he made between eight and 194 calls a day during the six week period.

His behaviour had a marked effect on the victim, the court heard.

The court heard the man had two children and a good working history.

The man had described his own behaviour towards the victim as "f**king disgusting" the court was told, and he understood it was unacceptable.

He was sentenced to three months in prison, wholly suspended with an operational period of 12 months.

Originally published as How abusive partner made 1571 calls to victim from jail