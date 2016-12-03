Why BOM sometimes issues warnings, then cancels them

SUMMER is now upon us and has brought hot weather and the threat of thunderstorms.

In late November the Bureau of Meteorology issued a number of storm warnings for Toowoomba and the Darling Downs.

Forecasters don't issue warnings for every storm, and warnings must meet certain criteria.

They are issued in expectation of heavy rain that is conducive to flooding, wind gusts in excess of 90kmh, large hail stones bigger than 2cm and tornadoes.

When that criteria is no longer met, the bureau cancels any warnings.

Forecaster Michelle Berry said the bureau did not issue warnings unless conditions met those criteria so as to not induce "warning fatigue" among the public.

She said every storm had an aspect of danger, as they had lightning associated with them.

The bureau uses its high-tech radar stations and an extensive observational network to make its predictions.

Yesterday the mercury peaked at 36.2 degrees about 2pm in Toowoomba.

The hottest place in Queensland was Birdsville, which reached a scorching 46.9 degrees.

When The Chronicle went to press Miles was 40.7 degrees and rising.

Ms Berry said the temperature continued to rise in some places in western Queensland until sundown as they were not affected by sea breezes.

More hot weather is expected today. Tomorrow the mercury will hit about 36 degrees.

It will stay hot until at least Thursday, which offers some relief peaking at 27 degrees. There is a chance of severe thunderstorms this weekend.