How sex workers deal with social distancing

GOLD Coast sex workers and massage parlours are flouting social distancing laws and still offering their services on online classifieds sites.

Some offering their usual services, others make references to the pandemic while some mention how they are disinfecting after each client.

A sample of one of the advertisements for sexual services on the Gold Coast placed online despite coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

One worker was even offering "flirty" telephone conversations for those in quarantine.

The Bulletin looked at online classified site Locanto to find a number of advertisements for services had been posted since the outbreak in the "massage parlour" section.

The classifieds site is a favourite among sex workers.

Four massage parlours alleged to be illegal brothels late last year had all used Locanto to advertise their services.

"Very clean and comfortable 100% private home. No rush, no clock watching! The best massage guaranteed," one advertisement proclaimed.

Another sample advertisemnet.

The posting then detailed the sexual services offered - none of which could be done at the recommended 1.5m apart.

One user, Sahara78, claimed that due to the current health situation she was only able to offer 15 to 30-minute sessions.

"To all my valued regular clients & those new clients considering using my services, I am 100% committed to providing a safe, hygienic, virus free space for your massage ­experience," she wrote

Sex workers were advertising across the city.

"Surfaces are continually wiped clean with hospital grade products, hand sanitiser is readily available & towels are sanitised after EVERY use.

"I self-isolate wherever possible & look forward to welcoming you into my safe space."

The posting then want on to list the sexual services she offered and the services which were "temporarily unavailable".

A majority of the advertisements are accompanied with photographs of women in their underwear, mostly from the shoulders down or with their face obscured.

Another sample of the advertisements on Locanto during the pandemic.

One lengthy advertisement asks if "everyone is having a good Easter".

"Are you in Quarantine? No problem, you can call me for a 20min flirty conversation for more information please just sms," it reads.

She then lists her services to include a "cuddle session" and "girlfriend experience".

In another posting, a male masseur offers his services accompanied by a shirtless photograph of himself.

"During these s***y times we need to relax, unwind and surrender your body to a beautiful relaxing soft tissue massage…," he wrote.

A Brisbane massage parlour was fined at the end of last month after police found them operating despite it being against pandemic regulations.

Police have warned they will be checking compliance.

A Queensland police spokesman said it was an "integral part" of the response to ensure compliance with directions around mass gatherings, borders and non-essential business activities.

"Police will continue to conduct compliance checks to ensure non-essential businesses are adhering to closure directions and social distancing," the spokesman said.

"Non-essential businesses no longer permitted to conduct business includes strip clubs, brothels - sex on premises and sole operator sex workers. Sole operator sex workers may continue to provide online or phone services."

Fines for individuals are $1,334.50 and $6,672.50 for corporations.

Originally published as How Coast sex workers deal with social distancing