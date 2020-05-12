How coronavirus changes impact Warwick boarders

BOARDERS ARE BACK: Scots have secured the return of most of their boarding senior students.

BOARDERS in years 11 and 12 at Scots PGC College were relieved to make it back to school after weeks of uncertainty surrounding their return to physical learning.

Official border passes and consultation with Darling Downs Health are just some of the hoops Scots PGC College staff had to jump through to ensure the safe return of students from interstate and remote areas.

School principal Kyle Thompson said most students returned Sunday afternoon, except for those requiring air travel.

“We are working with the Australian Boarding Schools Association to assist with boarding students needing to travel through airports,” he said.

Boarders in other schools and locations around the state were not so lucky, forced to isolate alone in boarding houses with some not able to secure passage back.

Mr Thompson said the school was adhering to guidelines by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee.

These include recommendations such as:

Single sleep rooms

Reducing facility visits

Minimising use of shared bathrooms

Frequent cleaning and disinfections

Ensuring safe social distancing.

Records of the whereabouts of returned students and their families 14 days prior were taken, and boarders are to remain secure within the grounds.

Despite new regulations, Mr Thompson said boarders are happy to return to a sense of normalcy.

“Our boarders are happy to be back in their regular term time place of residence,” he said.

“There is a sense of relief and joy at reconnecting outside of a virtual environment and catching up with other boarders and day students.”

But for those who were unable to return, Mr Thompson said he was confident their online learning would continue smoothly.

“We are is a position where we can effectively cater to the needs of any student at the College or remotely,” he said.

“Nevertheless we look forward to all our boys and girls returning so we can continue their educational journeys in a setting that is more conventional.”