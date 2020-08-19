How dog led axe-wielding cops to drugs hidden in walls

A highly-trained police dog helped officers locate drugs in the walls of a woman’s Harristown home.

Using an axe, police smashed through the wall to get to the items.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police searched Emma Campbell's Harristown home at 7.45pm on August 16, last year, accompanied by a police dog.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told the court the dog was skilled in drug detection.

"The dog gave several indicators and police immediately attended a room upon indications provided by the dog," Sgt Windsor said.

"Police detected a strong smell of cannabis."

Shifting a rack of clothing, police found a wooden board leaning against a wall.

"Upon the removal of the board, police located a hole cut in the wall about waist height," Sgt Windsor said.

"Police used an axe to gain further access to the wall."

The court heard police found a set of electric scales, a grinder smelling of cannabis, unused clipseal bags, two straws cut to form scoops, a glass pipe, a small amount of crystal meth and marijuana.

The marijuana weighed 43 grams and the meth weighed .3g, including the bag it was in.

Police searched Campbell's house two months earlier, on June 4, at 10.50am and found a grinder.

Campbell, 42, pleaded guilty to five drug-related charges.

Duty lawyer James Ryan told Magistrate Peter Saggers his client had since left Toowoomba to leave behind old associates.

He sought a term of community service, telling Mr Saggers that Campbell had previously succeeded with that form of sentence.

Probation and Parole officer Oliver Garside confirmed Campbell's successful completion.

"She didn't miss any community service and engaged in the hours satisfactorily," Mr Garside said.

The request was granted: she was ordered to perform 160 hours of community service.

Mr Saggars told Campbell her record showed she had a history of drug use.

"If you continue to use drugs, you will continue to come before court," Mr Saggers said.

"It's up to you to make those choices - you're not a kid requiring probation."

A conviction was recorded.

