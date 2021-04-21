How Queensland businesses can cash in on Olympics
Businesses across regional Queensland will have the chance to cash in on a 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, with the State Government releasing its shopping list in the event of a successful bid.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said hosting the Olympics presented an enormous economic opportunity for Queensland's regions as well as the southeast, with companies totally transforming their bottom lines after the lucrative Sydney Olympics in 2000.
She is urging businesses from Cairns in the north to Coolangatta on the border to share in the economic benefits, with a range of opportunities on offer from supplying screens and scoreboards to costumes.
"But, as always, we make our own luck," she said.
"Following last year's COVID upheaval, the Olympic and Paralympic Games gives us the hope of greater investment, tourism and economic activity.
"This will be especially so with our policy of supporting Queensland companies first."
Ms Palaszczuk said there would be opportunities to supply screens, scoreboards, car fleets, uniforms, ambulances, audio systems, banners, cabling, CCTV, costumes and doping control equipment, to name just some of the equipment and goods that would be needed.
Services would also be required in torch design and production, advertising, hydraulic works, civil design, pyrotechnics, photography, landscaping, legal services, catering and ceremony production.
She said companies which benefited from the Sydney Games included:
- Starena International, based at Gosford, which signed with 22 international distributors after its seats were used in the Sydney Olympics aquatic, equestrian and tennis centres;
- Timber builders Lahey, in Kempsey, grew from a local provider for showground pavilions to become a worldwide timber supplier; and
- Small earthworks company from Newcastle did major earthworks for Homebush and has now doubled in size to work on major government road contracts.
Ms Palaszczuk said it was up to individual businesses and councils to make the most of the Games, which is expected to support around 130,000 direct jobs, generate an increase of up to $8.6 billion in trade opportunities and generate $20 billion in international visitor expenditure.
"No-one is going to present these opportunities," she said.
"It is up to us to make the most of it."
Opportunities for Queensland companies include supplying the following:
Goods
Screens & Scoreboards
Uniform Equipment
Accreditation Equipment & Supplies
Advertising Agency
Ambulances
Audio
Audio Systems
Audio Visual Equipments
Banners
Torch Design and Production
Cabling Equipment
CCTV
Ceremonies - Lighting
Ceremonies Communication System
Costume
Doping Control Equipment
Environmental Impact Monitoring Equipment
Equipments
Fascia and vomitory boards
Fence & Barricade
Fence & Barricade Fabric
FF&E - General
Flags
Floor Coverings
Floor structures
FOP Lighting
Fuel
Games-time Rewards
Gift Bags/Welcome Kit
Ground graphics
Gymnasium Equipment
HVAC
Hydraulic works
IT Hardware
Lighting
Material Handling Equipment
Medal Ceremonies Equipment
Medals
Medical Supplies
Mobile Communications
National Anthems
National Flags
Network Infrastructure
Office Automation
Office Consumables
Office Network
Other Technology Resources
Publications
Pyrotechnics
Radio Communications
Rigging
Scaffolding
Security Equipment
Signage
Site Lighting
Software Licensing
Spectator Services Equipment
Staff Induction Gift Items
Structures and poles
Telecommunications
Telephones
Temporary Seating
Temporary Structures & Portables
Traffic Equipment
Uniform
Village FF&E (over 60 items)
Village Overlay
Waste Recycling Equipment
White Goods
Services
Accommodation - apartments (multiple)
Accommodation - hotels (multiple)
Bus Fleet
Builders work
Cabling Services
Car Fleet
Catering services & equipment
Ceremonies Equipment & Services
Ceremonies Production
Ceremonies Venue Hire
Civil Works
Cleaning and Waste Services
Consultant - Licensing
Consultant - Recruitment
Consultant - Signage and Wayfinding
Consultant - Sponsorship
Consultant - Venue Development
Contract Security
Cranage
Data Centres
Design Services
Environmental Consulting Services
Flights
Freight Forwarding Services
Games News Service Provider
Games Television Services
Games Village Catering
Housekeeping Services
Insurance
Landscaping
Legal services
Logistics Services
Look Services & Equipment- Miscellaneous
Market Research Agency
Master Caterer
Medical Personnel
Merchandise Concessionaire
Network Services
Occupational Health & Safety Services
Photography Services
Power
Printing Services
Road Works
Spectator Services Service Provider
Sport Presentation Provider
Systems Services
Tax/Accounting Services
Technology Integrator
Ticketing Agency
Training Provider
Translation & interpretation
Travel - Air
Website Hosting
Technology Systems
Accreditation system
Administration technology systems
Cast management system
Games Information System
Planning and operations Systems