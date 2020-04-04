How the coronavirus crisis has led to a boom in gardening

GREEN thumbs throughout Cairns have jumped on planting season to prep their gardens and stay self-sufficient during self-isolation.

Freshwater's Limberlost Garden Centre has installed extra hand wash stations to cater for the wave of garden preppers hoping to avoid supermarket fresh produce aisles.

"Now is the time to plant and there are health benefits if children are going to be home," the nursery's Cheryl Fisher said.

"It is a good time to work in the garden."

Limberlost Garden Centre horticulturist Elle Ryan washes her hands at the vintage sink that they have set up for staff and customers. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

The coronavirus pandemic has hit Cairns as ground soil has cooled down and is primed for seeding.

"The heat has come out of the ground," Ms Fisher said.

"There isn't as much humidity in the air."

She said new seedlings and seeds were coming online as the nursery and suppliers kicked into gear to meet the demand from veteran and novice gardeners.

"We grow a lot of seedlings ourselves," Ms Fishers said.

"Customers are buying tomatoes, lettuce, corn, capsicums, the annuals that grow through the year."

Greenlife Industry Australia has lobbied the Federal Government to declare the horticulture industry as an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is particularly for the Federal Government to acknowledge the supply of ornamental and primary production horticultural greenlife as essential for Australia's food supply and security and the physical and mental health of Australians at a time when many are practising self-isolation, social distancing and working from home," GIA chief executive Peter Vaughn said.

