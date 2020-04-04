Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_LIMBERLOST_24MA20
QLD_CP_NEWS_LIMBERLOST_24MA20
Health

How the coronavirus crisis has led to a boom in gardening

by Pete Martinelli
4th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GREEN thumbs throughout Cairns have jumped on planting season to prep their gardens and stay self-sufficient during self-isolation.

Freshwater's Limberlost Garden Centre has installed extra hand wash stations to cater for the wave of garden preppers hoping to avoid supermarket fresh produce aisles.

"Now is the time to plant and there are health benefits if children are going to be home," the nursery's Cheryl Fisher said.

"It is a good time to work in the garden."

 

Limberlost Garden Centre horticulturist Elle Ryan washes her hands at the vintage sink that they have set up for staff and customers. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Limberlost Garden Centre horticulturist Elle Ryan washes her hands at the vintage sink that they have set up for staff and customers. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

The coronavirus pandemic has hit Cairns as ground soil has cooled down and is primed for seeding.

"The heat has come out of the ground," Ms Fisher said.

"There isn't as much humidity in the air."

She said new seedlings and seeds were coming online as the nursery and suppliers kicked into gear to meet the demand from veteran and novice gardeners.

"We grow a lot of seedlings ourselves," Ms Fishers said.

"Customers are buying tomatoes, lettuce, corn, capsicums, the annuals that grow through the year."

Greenlife Industry Australia has lobbied the Federal Government to declare the horticulture industry as an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is particularly for the Federal Government to acknowledge the supply of ornamental and primary production horticultural greenlife as essential for Australia's food supply and security and the physical and mental health of Australians at a time when many are practising self-isolation, social distancing and working from home," GIA chief executive Peter Vaughn said.

Originally published as How the coronavirus crisis has led to a boom in gardening

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks environment gardening offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIG DAY IN: Picnic day goes digital after virus cancellation

        premium_icon BIG DAY IN: Picnic day goes digital after virus cancellation

        News EVENT organisers say the Killarney Picnic Basket Day at Home will remind community they may be alone, but still connected.

        ELECTION UPDATE: SDRC seats still hotly contested

        premium_icon ELECTION UPDATE: SDRC seats still hotly contested

        News THE leaders in the race for the eight councillor positions have stayed consistent...

        Five ways to celebrate Easter inside this year

        premium_icon Five ways to celebrate Easter inside this year

        News FUN family ways to enjoy Easter around Warwick while staying safe.

        More delays: SDRC election results unlikely before next week

        premium_icon More delays: SDRC election results unlikely before next week

        News TOP mayoral and councillor candidates have said they want results declared so they...