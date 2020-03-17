How the world is dealing with virus lockdown

Countries around the world are imposing their own lockdown measures - from full quarantine to pub closures.

Last night, 170 million Europeans were told to stay indoors in a bid to halt the coronavirus spread, as Brits remain free to roam.

A woman crosses the empty Gran Via Street in Madrid. Picture: Getty

France and Spain joined Italy in closing all bars, restaurants, schools and mass gatherings last night as Ireland announced a two week closure of all bars and pubs, The Sun reports.

In the UK, schools, bars, restaurants and transport systems remain open as millions of Brits desert cities to work from home.

Empty train station in Madrid. Picture: Getty

EUROPE SHUTDOWN

It comes as Spain ordered 47 million citizens to stay at home for two weeks last night, after the country's death toll from the killer bug rose to 292 - more than doubling overnight.

In France, restaurants, museums and the majority of shops closed over the weekend as all schools and gatherings remain shut.

In Italy, the entire population remains in quarantine as the country's death toll surges to 1,809.

Travellers faced chaos at European borders yesterday after Poland and Serbia became the latest to ban new arrivals.

Hundreds of people were denied entry from Germany into Poland after crossings over the Oder river were closed.

Germany's border checks also come into effect today, as new controls will restrict movement from France, Austria, Switzerland, Luxemburg and Denmark.

Portugal, Switzerland and Italy face some travel restrictions while Spain, Denmark, Norway and Malta have shut their borders completely.

It follows chaos over the weekend after President Trump confirmed the US had broadened its European coronavirus travel ban to include the UK and Ireland.

A woman takes photos of The Spanish Steps in Rome. Picture: AP

People flying in from Europe are being funnelled to one of 13 designated US airports - where they are subject to health screenings and quarantine orders.

In New York City, all restaurants will be limited to take-aways and deliveries, with all bars set to shut.

An empty subway in New York. Picture: AP

It comes after Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo said the city's public school system will also shut down.

In total 21,953 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the EU, with 946 deaths.

Worldwide, the figures are soaring daily, with the latest death toll sitting at 6,420.

UK

All new powers will be unveiled today as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reveals the next steps in his coronavirus game plan.

The PM is also working with the chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser on plans to "stop various types of public event".

It comes after Britain's death toll leapt from 21 to 35.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the elderly will be told to stay indoors for four months as citizens are told to continue to be vigilant when washing hands.

King's Cross train station is seen almost empty in London.Picture: Getty

SPAIN

The country's cases rose by 2000 bringing the total number of infected in Spain to 7843.

All schools, universities, bars and restaurants have closed, with mass gatherings and sporting events cancelled nationwide.

FRANCE

All restaurants, museums and schools are closed as the country goes into complete lockdown.

The majority of shops were closed over the weekend with citizens told to only buy essential items like medicines and food.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said: "The best way to slow the epidemic is staying away from other people… We must absolutely limit our movements."

France has 5,423 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 127 deaths.

GERMANY

Bernlin. Picture: Getty

Germany has recommended the cancellation of all events attended by more than 1,000 people.

All schools and day-care centres will be closed until March 27.

The country closed its borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark and Luxembourg between this morning in attempt to contain the virus.

AUSTRIA

All public gatherings of more than five people will are banned in Austria.

The Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz has also warned non-essential shops, along with restaurants, bars, playgrounds and sports venues will close.

More than 800 people have been infected in the country and one person has died.

Vienna has banned anyone from the UK, the Netherlands, Ukraine and Russia from entering the city.

Empty outside seating area in Vienna. Picture: Getty

PORTUGAL

Portugal's coronavirus cases continue to rise, with 245 people infected.

As the country's flag carrier cancels 3,500 flights, clubs and restaurants are closed.

There are currently no travel warnings for tourists heading to the mainland of Portugal, such as Lisbon and Portugal but the islands are shutting to tourists.

The Portuguese government has declared a national state of emergency.

IRELAND

All pubs and bars in Ireland are closed until March 29 as the government imposes increasingly tough measures.

Ireland's Health Minister, Simon Harris, said: "We know when people consume alcohol it can remove inhibitions, it can be hard to tell people in such an environment to keep their social distance."

A man dressed as St Patrick walks past a closed Temple bar in Dublin. Picture: AP

The country has already closed all schools, sporting events and mass gatherings.

USA

President Trump has banned entry to the US for foreign nationals who have visited European countries, including the UK and Ireland, in the last two weeks.

People flying in from Europe will be subject to health screenings and quarantine orders.

In New York City, all restaurants will be limited to takeout or delivery and bars will be closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday night.

New York's public school system has also shut down.

ITALY

All shops are now closed, except for pharmacies and those stocking food.

Companies have been ordered to shut non-essential departments and a wide range of venues - from theatres to schools and hairdressers to museums - are also closed.

60 million residents have been told to stay in their homes in "social distancing" measures in order to curb the escalating health crisis.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the closure of schools, gyms, museums, nightclubs and other venues across the country.

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand has ordered all arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days in what it describes as the "world's toughest coronavirus restrictions".

The travel crackdown will apply to everyone entering New Zealand - even residents.

DENMARK

Denmark announced the closure of all its schools, kindergartens and universities.

The country has closed its borders which will remain shut until April 13.

All Danish citizens will be permitted entry.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said: "These are serious initiatives. It won't be the last. We will be announcing new announcements in a very short time."

SWITZERLAND

All schools in Switzerland are closed with some restaurants facing closures.

Public gatherings of more than 1,000 people have also been banned.

A passenger looks at the departures board at the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. Picture: AP

BELGIUM

All schools, restaurants, sporting events and mass gatherings have been closed or cancelled in Belgium.

It comes as the country's number of coronavirus cases hit 886.

The nearly empty main Grand Place in downtown Brussels. Picture: AP

NORWAY

Norway has closed all schools, sporting events and mass gatherings.

Anyone travelling to Norway from outside the Nordic region must self isolate for two weeks, with restrictions lasting until March 26.

MALTA

All arrivals entering Malta must self isolate for two weeks.

The rules also apply to returning residents.