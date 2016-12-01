How to beat the heat in Warwick

Summar Riley and Billy Baker know how to beat the midday heat.

IT'S about to get stinking hot, and instead of cranking the air con and racking up a bill, why not brave opening the front door and sourcing relief outside the home.

Warwick offers plenty of options so try one of these instead of sweating away at home.

Hit the water

WIRAC is your one stop shop for all this aqua here in Warwick.

They're open from 5.30am to 8pm, Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm over the weekend.

They even offer child car facilities if you want to have a dip sans kids.

There's also a play fountain, wave pool and the option of organising a pool party to keep the kids happy.

For an outside pool, make the trip to Allora, Killarney or Stanthorpe and try out their public pools.

Enjoy cinema aircon

If you need an excuse to get down to the movies and catch a new flick, a stinker of a day could prove the perfect one.

Today, tomorrow and over the weekend you can catch The Light Between Oceans (10am, 6.30pm), Trolls (10am, 11.45am, 1.40pm, 6.30pm) and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (12.30pm, 8.15pm and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday only).

And once the film is over...

Get stuck into an ice cold milkshake

Famous for homing Warwick's best milkshake (the votes don't lie), Char Belas is your one stop shop for overflowing, sugar-filled, ice-cream abundant shakes.

Enjoy your sweet, cold drink on their new patio seating, or take advantage of the air con, and stay inside.

Gardens Galore and Belle Vue also offer wild, indulgent milkshakes that don't skimp on the good stuff. Check out their Facebook pages to see for yourself.

Picnic by the river

There's few places outdoors that offer relief in a heatwave, but if you prop yourself on a picnic blanket, under a shady tree by the Condamine River, you'll find yourself in heaven.

Don't forget the sunscreen.