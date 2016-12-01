33°
News

How to beat the heat in Warwick

Molly Glassey
| 1st Dec 2016 5:00 AM
Summar Riley and Billy Baker know how to beat the midday heat.
Summar Riley and Billy Baker know how to beat the midday heat. Molly Glassey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S about to get stinking hot, and instead of cranking the air con and racking up a bill, why not brave opening the front door and sourcing relief outside the home.

Warwick offers plenty of options so try one of these instead of sweating away at home.

Hit the water

WIRAC is your one stop shop for all this aqua here in Warwick.

They're open from 5.30am to 8pm, Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm over the weekend.

They even offer child car facilities if you want to have a dip sans kids.

There's also a play fountain, wave pool and the option of organising a pool party to keep the kids happy.

For an outside pool, make the trip to Allora, Killarney or Stanthorpe and try out their public pools.

Enjoy cinema aircon

If you need an excuse to get down to the movies and catch a new flick, a stinker of a day could prove the perfect one.

Today, tomorrow and over the weekend you can catch The Light Between Oceans (10am, 6.30pm), Trolls (10am, 11.45am, 1.40pm, 6.30pm) and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (12.30pm, 8.15pm and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday only).

And once the film is over...

Get stuck into an ice cold milkshake

Famous for homing Warwick's best milkshake (the votes don't lie), Char Belas is your one stop shop for overflowing, sugar-filled, ice-cream abundant shakes.

Enjoy your sweet, cold drink on their new patio seating, or take advantage of the air con, and stay inside.

Gardens Galore and Belle Vue also offer wild, indulgent milkshakes that don't skimp on the good stuff. Check out their Facebook pages to see for yourself.

Picnic by the river

There's few places outdoors that offer relief in a heatwave, but if you prop yourself on a picnic blanket, under a shady tree by the Condamine River, you'll find yourself in heaven.

Don't forget the sunscreen.

Warwick Daily News

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Toyotas recalled as gear issues put drivers at risk

Toyotas recalled as gear issues put drivers at risk

A RANGE of Toyotas are being recalled with the Japanese automotive giant asking customers to bring their Hiace vehicles in for repair.

A taste of country life before home

HOMEWARD BOUND: Rob and Trish Richardson from Eastbourne in England, spent their last day in the country at the Pig and Calf Sale.

IT'S a long way from the south of England

It's about to be stinkin' hot

Summar Riley and Billy Baker know how to beat the midday heat.

SUMMER is set to kick off in full swing.

How to beat the heat in Warwick

Summar Riley and Billy Baker know how to beat the midday heat.

It's about to get stinking hot, so be prepared.

Local Partners

Historic Warwick Bank undergoes facelift

Warwick's historic ANZ Bank building is undergoing a major facelift.

Freedom through knowledge under NDIS

FREEDOM: Life Without Barriers aims to help people with a disability and their families navigate the NDIS.

Jane has a disability that sees her confined to a wheelchair

Events you need to be at this week...

Warwick Volleyball Ladies grand finalists Grinners (back, from left) Lisa Bergemann, Rachel King and Allyne Waters (front) Awesome team members Emma Lowe, Lydia Wallace and Mandy Aspinall after the first season finals this year.

Touch, volleyball and cricket have major events in the next week

Mitchell Shield between Warwick and Stanthorpe

LOCAL DERBY: Stanthorpe captain Ben Staley with the Hendry Bourke Trophy for cricket supremacy between Warwick and Stanthorpe after a victory at Slade Park two years ago.

Warwick will host Stanthorpe in local derbies

Motocross track open for practice today

Motocross action at Morgan Park.

Dirt bike track ready for a day of practice

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

HE HAS travelled across the world, appeared in a film and on television, helped wrestle and tag crocodiles in the name of researchall before his 13th birthday.

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

EP on the way for release in 2017. Photo Contributed

Dead Eyed Stare video doesn't blink

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $175,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $215,000

Reduced to Sell -3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x...

Exceptional Family Home. Just Move in and Enjoy!

7 Sandstone Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $469,000

Nestled in a quiet street, amid low maintenance landscaped gardens on a 1408m2 elevated block, this stylish family home captures pleasant mountain views.This...

Exceptional Family Home. Just Move in and Enjoy!

7 Sandstone Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $469,000

Nestled in a quiet street, amid low maintenance landscaped gardens on a 1408m2 elevated block, this stylish family home captures pleasant mountain views.This...

Country Lifestyle

Lot 360 and 361 Myrtle Hill Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 389,000

Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 29.14 Ha (72 Acres) of fertile volcanic soil comprising cultivation and grazing with 360 degree views from the elevated house site...

131 Acres Goomburra Valley, 70 MGL Irrigation Licence

Lot 2 & 3 Inverramsay Road, Goomburra 4362

Rural 0 0 $499,000

This quality 131 acre property on two separate titles situated in the picturesque Goomburra Valley with frontage to Dalrymple Creek, 35 km from Warwick and 23km...

Established Family Home

49 Bisley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Four bedrooms all have built-ins * ensuite off main bedroom * separate formal lounge * open plan kitchen, meals and family living with reverse cycle air...

Brand New 3 Bedroom Brick Home

107a Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $249,000

This brand new 3 bedroom brick home situated in Orchard Grove Estate. Open plan kitchen, dining, family room. Single garage with remote door, covered outdoor area...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

'I lost it all': Scott Juniper reveals battle to recover

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Winemakers set to sell up

MOVING ON: Robert and Peggy Channon celebrate 18 years of success with Robert Channon Wines as they contemplate selling up and retiring.

Award-winning boutique winery goes up for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!