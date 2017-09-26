How to beat the soaring heat this week

SUMMER HAS COME EARLY: Bel Musch of The Coffee Club, with a mango frappe, which will be popular as the heat continues.

TEMPERATURES are continuing to swelter in the Rose City, with the thermometer staying at 32 degrees for the rest of the working week.

To combat the heat, we've come up with five ways to stay cool.

1. Have a spot of shopping

Rose City Shoppingworld has enough air conditioning and drink venues to think you're closer to Antarctica than a 34 degree day.

Grab yourself a cool drink and escape from the heat.

2. Go for a swim

There are no shortage of quality rivers to dip your toes in over the next week.

From the famous Connolly and Leslie Dams to the more hidden spots like the Yangan Rockies, there is something for everyone.

3. Head out to a park

Find a nice spot in the shade, pack some lunch, bring a cold eskie, and you're set!

Queens Park and Leslie Park are two popular options for getting outdoors.

4. Have a bite out

Warwick is inundated with top-notch restaurants and cooling air-con to boot.

Support local businesses while enjoying a feed and avoiding the full force of mother nature in the process.

5. DIY slides

You're never too old to have a bit of slip 'n' slide fun.

These are relatively inexpensive to make, and can provide hours of entertainment.