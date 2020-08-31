How to find an extra $100 sitting in your wallet

Shoppers could have a secret $100 sitting in their wallets without even realising.

Popular loyalty programs that are free can reap customers easy cash savings by simply swiping at the checkout and collecting points.

Loyalty rewards app Stocard has more than 4.1 million members and their analysis has revealed some of the best value cards for savvy consumers, showing $100 in cash vouchers could be sitting in their wallets waiting to be used.

Stocard's Australia and New Zealand's managing director Radinck Van Vollenhoven said Woolworths' Everyday Rewards and flybuys cards were among the best, delivering $10 credit for every $1000 spent.

He also said the Myer One program was another big winner, giving $20 cashback for every $1000 spent.

Depending on how much you are spending by reaping in all the cash benefits on the top 10 programs, it could quickly equate to $100 and Mr Van Vollenhoven said they should optimise these benefits.

"A lot of people sign up to these programs and use them all the time but they have no idea if they are actually getting rewards for what they have spent," he said.

"Looking into the programs that you are using regularly is a really smart thing to do especially in the current uncertain times. People are doing it tough at the moment and these rewards programs are a great way to get cashback for everyday spending which you are doing anyway."

Stocard allows users to do away with carrying a wad of cards and instead they can store them electronically on their smartphone, scanning their device at the checkout to collect points.

While it's often said nothing is free in this world, the companies behind these schemes rely on collecting customer data once people have signed up. This is invaluable information for businesses which they then use to try and target other products and deals at customers in order to get them to spend.

Small business owner Emma Reeves and her friend Eliza Cavalletto, both 27, both use rewards cards when they shop to save.

Shoppers Eliza Cavalletto and Emma Reeves use loyalty cards to get bonuses when they shop. Picture: Christian Gilles.

"I use Myer, Dan Murphy's, Woolworths and a few fashion brand rewards card and Priceline," she said. "I like feeling valued, getting discounts and having access to special promotions.

"For me it's all about relationships big and small and when businesses do it well you will keep coming back, any money back helps the bottom line."

She said depending on the frequency she spends with particular stores getting instant discounts at the checkout was the best bonus for spending up.

Many loyalty programs which allow customers to collect points and then later redeemed as cashback, fuel discounts, airline points or the ability or exchanged for items from an online store.

Financial comparison website RateCity's spokeswoman Sally Tindall urged shoppers to review what offers are attached to various rewards schemes. "Supermarket cards are often linked to electricity providers and telcos," she said.

"If these are bills you're already paying you may as well collect points on the way through."

One of the most popular scheme's, Woolworths Rewards has 12 million members and director Hannah Ross said the most engaged members "save tens of millions of dollars on everyday essentials each year".

"Members can save $10 on their next eligible shop when their balance hits 2000 points, bank savings for Christmas or convert to Qantas points," she said.

