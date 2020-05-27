How to get a job in post-coronavirus workforce

BACK TO WORK: Warwick’s industry experts have a number of strategies for being rehired in the post-virus job market. Picture: contributed

WARWICK'S job market is starting to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and industry experts say jobseekers need to strike while the iron is hot.

For Warwick-based consulting agency Pocket Admin owner Dani Logan, the economic instability and insecurity caused by the virus outbreak has sent the workforce into a tailspin.

"At the moment, people are panicked, because there is that real sense of concern and worry about being able to provide for their families," Ms Logan said.

"There's also the concern that there isn't going to be enough jobs, so there's the 'first in, best dressed' mentality.

"However, that means people aren't going into the job hunt with the right mindset or the confidence to actually find that job."

According to Ms Logan, while having that drive to take any position was essential, there were another five key strategies that are simple, achievable, and will make all the difference.

1. Think outside the box

For Ms Logan, changing industries in response to the post-virus job market could be tough, but was by no means impossible.

"Going into jobseeking willing to take any job is not necessarily a bad thing, but you need to think outside the box to make it work," she said.

"I spent most of my own career working in admin and agencies, and transitioned to managing a shopping centre with no steps in between.

"There's a lot of opportunities out there, it's just about being able to transition the skills you already have into a new job."

2. Selling yourself

Regardless of whether a change in industry would be required, Ms Logan said the next important step in applying for any position was marketing your skills to potential employers.

"You're always going to see employers looking for certain qualifications, and it's always been one of the common frustrations in any job market," she said.

"That's why you have to look at the things you've achieved, the skills you've gained through various jobs, and sell how they can be applied to a totally different job.

"Even if it's just your attitude towards work or your work ethic, the whole point of jobseeking is marketing yourself."

3. Be professional on paper

It may seem obvious, but Ms Logan said one of the most common stumbling blocks when jobseeking is overly long or grammatically incorrect resumes.

"A resume should always be between one and two pages, and always be sure to include some key words from the job ad," she said.

"When you're applying for jobs, even if you're just cold-calling, always use a cover letter - it's just more professional.

"And English isn't always easy, but please use spellcheck before heading out - that's what it's there for!"

4. Make an impression

Ms Logan said the same care should be taken with how you present and conduct yourself when meeting with potential employers at any stage of the application process.

"It doesn't matter what kind of job you're applying for, you need to dress professionally," she said.

"That applies even if you're just applying for a job that's digging holes or something similar.

"Maintain eye contact, smile, thank people, and be courteous - being professional will always help you to make a good impression."

5. Perseverance

Most of all, Ms Logan said that while the jobseeking process was tough and knock backs were common, resilience and a positive attitude would remain key to success.

"I know from my own experience how distressing being without a job can be, but you need to keep that right frame of mind," Ms Logan added.

"Having a real go-getter attitude will get you further than you think.

"Try to remember that even if you don't get the job, every application is a positive experience and getting you closer to that perfect job."

To contact Dani Logan at Pocket Admin, call 0409 109 341.