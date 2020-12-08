How to get employed in Warwick before Christmas

JOBS JOBS JOBS: Casual jobs will be going at stores like Warwick Coles.

THIS Christmas will be difficult for many families, with coronavirus and drought still impacting heavily on Warwick residents.

But that doesn’t mean the hunt for a new job and some extra cash this silly season is over, with plenty of employers looking to expand their teams.

Australia Post has started the largest recruitment drive in its history.

The nation’s postal service is looking to bring on 4000 workers over the next three months, with roles available in delivery driving, processing, forklift driving and other areas.

There are currently two positions going within our region as a retail postage sorter.

Here are another 10 Warwick businesses recruiting now:

CREW MEMBER



McDonald’s Warwick has a perfect casual position for those looking for some extra cash before Christmas.

The perfect candidate will be great at customer service and making delicious food and drinks.

To apply, head here.

MERCHANDISER

This position working for a national bread and bakery manufacturer is perfect for those looking for casual hours and cash.

The role would involve working in store from Wednesday, Friday and Saturday between 11am — 2pm.

Those who apply should be hard working, well presented and a great communicator.

To apply, head here.

FULL-TIME HOST/ HOSTESS

Rupert’s Bar and Grill is looking for an experienced restaurant/functions co-ordinator.

As a key member of the team you will have demonstrated management experience, training skills and be able to lead your team.

To apply, head here.

TAXI DRIVER

13Cabs is looking for you to join their team this festive season.

Part-time and full-time positions are available with an ability to work day shifts, night shifts and weekends.

To apply, head here.

CUSTOMER SERVICE ASSISTANT

Target Warwick is looking for new staff as they make the transition into a Kmart Hub.

Duties would include working on the sales floor, at the front registers, fitting rooms and

in the store reserves.

To apply, head here.

PART TIME LANDSCAPE AND GARDEN LABOURER

Coachman’s Inn Warwick is looking for an overnight caretaker to live on-site.

A two-bedroom unit and utilities are provided, with hours ranging from 10—25 hours per week and no weekend work.

Duties include handyman work and garden and general maintenance tasks.

To apply, head here.

CUSTOMER SERVICE TEAM MEMBER

Woolworths is looking for a casual team member this Christmas.

Successful applicants must be able to weekdays from 4—8pm, and then weekends from 6am — 8pm.

To apply, head here.

WAREHOUSE/STOREPERSON

Vorstrom are hiring a Warehouse/Storeperson to facilitate the movement of incoming stock, internal order picking and outgoing stock

The role includes handling and recording of incoming stock, picking and recording of internal and external order and stocktake.

Hourly rate depends upon experience and flexible working options are available.

To apply, head here.

PHARMACY ASSISTANT

Clifton Pharmacy is looking for someone to fill this part-time role.

Needed skills would include a passion for customer service, good computer skills and experience in a fast-paced retail environment.

To apply, contact Dave Lyons on 0430 519 647.

PART-TIME RECEPTIONIST

Coachman’s Inn Warwick is also on the hunt for someone to greet and look after guests.

Experience in a hotel setting would be great but training can be provided.

Strong computer skills are a must and hours will be about 20—35 per week.

To apply, head here.