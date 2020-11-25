How to get your hands on show and rodeo classic this week

POP-UP SHOP: Lynne Rix is ecstatic to get the chance to return to Warwick this year, despite coronavirus obstacles.

For 10 years, Airlie Beach couple Lynne and Steve Rix have been a Warwick Show and rodeo favourite.

Travelling across Queensland, their Wendy’s Milk Bar van was an event staple until the pandemic hit.

“The whole lot of them, every single event was gone,” Mr Rix said.

But instead of despairing, the pair innovated to keep on their feet, launching their pop-up displays.

“We could have sat on our bums and done nothing or adapt,” Mr Rix said

“What we’ve chosen is to adapt until life gets back to normal.

“We’re not the sort of people who can sit and cop JobKeeper or JobSeeker and it’s turned out to be a winner for us.

“We normally make all our money in winter and are normally on holidays now, but this season we’re in doing whatever we can to make money.”

In Warwick this week and promising tasty treats to everyone who had missed out in 2020, Mr Rix said the reception had been encouraging.

“At the end of the day, we mainly go to outback areas like Cloncurry, Mt Isa, Birdsville, and they don’t have anything in those towns so they’re really appreciative we go there,” he said.

The pop-up is located at 44 Wood St, opposite St Mary’s tennis courts.

The van will be open from 10am — 8pm from today until Sunday.

For safety, motorists can also park inside the carpark.