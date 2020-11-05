How to live to 100, from someone who has

Dorothy Clarke celebrates her 100th birthday at her Doonan home.

It seems travelling, avoiding meat and mowing lawns are essential to living a long, full life.

It has done the trick for Doonan great-grandmother Dorothy Clarke who celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday surrounded by family and friends.

Such is her cheeky outlook on life, when asked how she was going, Dorothy replied, "I'm going".

Dorothy Clarke (nee Taylor) when she was 22.

These days Dorothy is mostly at home reading in her favourite chair, but as a younger woman it was an entirely different story.

"I have ridden wild horses, that was a bit of fun," she said.

Born in Auckland, Dorothy grew up in New Zealand where she inherited her family farm.

She moved to the Sunshine Coast in 2005 with her husband and daughters Myrna and Maureen in tow after spending time in Sydney.

Sadly, her husband passed away shortly after their move to the Coast following a battle with dementia.

Daughter Myrna said her mum, who once ran a business as a milliner, had always been an amazing woman.

"She is one of these women that does everything," she said.

"One of those really hardworking people."

Dorothy was forced to slow down in 2013 after a fall in the garden left her with a broken leg.

Dorothy Clarke celebrates her 100th birthday with her letter from the Queen.

Dorothy has gained more life lessons than most and after 100 years of living she encouraged anyone to travel no matter what their age.

She was able to proudly tick a trip to the South Island of New Zealand off her bucket list as a 93 year old.

"I think you should get out and travel a bit," she said.

"There are lots of interesting places to go to."

Dorothy's daughter Myrna said it was always her mum's goal to live to become a centenarian.

Receiving her letter from the Queen was the highlight of her momentous birthday.

"She read it herself," Myrna said.

"She was really thrilled."