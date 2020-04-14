How to make toilet paper go further

Australia has been in the midst of a toilet paper crisis for more than a month now, but this mum has the answer.

On the Australian Facebook group Mums Who Budget & Save, the woman revealed that she squashed the roll before she put it on her holder.

This ensures the toilet paper doesn't spin as fast when you go to reach for some, resulting in less paper used each time.

This Aussie mum has discovered a clever hack at a time when we all need to be a bit more thrifty.

"Kids home from school? Going through toilet paper faster than usual? Try squashing the roll - so it doesn't spin so quickly and then not as much will be pulled off," the woman wrote

The simple trick will save money for families while also helping supermarkets already struggling to cope with the current high demand.

The Facebook group has more than 100,000 members, and many of them were impressed with the hack.

"Mind blowing!! I'm definitely trying this - for me!" one woman wrote.

"I had to do that. My kids would just pull it until it stops," another mum commented.

Another woman said it wasn't the kids she needed to control but her pet dog.

Others have said they will adopt the handy idea.

Other parents said they had resorted to putting the roll on the floor, as the children always used too much when it was on the roller.

"I've been doing this for a number of years. It works - for me too, because I also know I'm likely to use too much," one said.

All over the world, kids have been reported wasting toilet paper, not realising the crisis at hand.

Last month, news.com.au reported on a mum who managed to stockpile 18 rolls of toilet paper but then lost her entire haul after her kids decided to play with it.

However, it appears that toilet paper won't be Australia's biggest problem for long.

According to water and irrigation experts, Australia risks a shortage of rice and other staples as a direct result of mismanagement of water in the Murray Darling Basin.

Originally published as How to make toilet paper go further