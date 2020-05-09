You can make famous scones for mum in eight minutes

Celebrity chefs including Anna Polyviou and Justine Schofield reveal their go-to tips for the perfect Mother’s Day breakfast and how to pull it off at home.

Celebrity chefs including Anna Polyviou and Justine Schofield reveal their go-to tips for the perfect Mother’s Day breakfast and how to pull it off at home.

It wouldn't be Mother's Day without a scrumptious breakfast or a decadent lunch.

But celebrating at home this year because of the coronavirus environment, doesn't mean you and your loved ones have to miss out on sharing amazing food and world-class recipes.

Anna Polyviou, of MasterChef fame, usually spends Mother's Day perfecting her amazing pastry creations in some of Australia's finest high-end venues, including Sydney's Shangri-La Hotel.

But the self-described sweets creator will instead be sharing recipes online in a special Mother's Day tutorial, whipping up her famous scones, complete with homemade jam, and a quiche.

Viewers at home will be able to follow her one-hour lesson on Instagram live from 9am AEST on May 10.

Famed for her bubbly personality and mohawk hairstyle, Polyviou has won a legion of social media followers.

She describes her Mother's Day recipes as light and simple, saying many of the low-cost ingredients will already be in most household fridges.

"We want Mother's Day to be interactive and we don't want the mums to miss out because of everything that's happening at the moment," Polyviou told News Corp Australia.

"We'll let everyone know what ingredients they need in advance.

"The video will teach people how to make the famous scones and we'll also be making marmalade or berry jam using frozen raspberries."

Polyviou's Instagram live tutorial will also provide a step-by-step lesson in how to make the perfect quiche.

Scones, berries and buttermilk! Anna Polyviou shows of a perfect Mother's Day breakfast menu. Picture: Tim Hunter

Foodie fans who take part will have the chance to win a luxury food hamper by entering a contest showcasing their creations.

The classically trained Polyviou first made her mouth-watering "famous" scones during her time working at Claridges in London, one of the world's most famous luxury hotels.

"They are tea raisin scones made with buttermilk and slightly under-baked.

"The secret is in the resting of the dough. I rest my dough on the bench, cut it and rest it again."

Polyviou says now, more than ever, is the time people need to ensure their mums feel valued and appreciated.

"Pick up the phone, tell your mum you love her and thank her for giving birth to you." she laughs.

"Send flowers, bring over a hamper of goods and leave them at the doors. The scones and quiches are easily transportable. Everybody loves baked scones.

"It doesn't have to cost a lot.

"I see chefs doing Instagram videos using scallops and expensive cuts of meat - that's just not practical in these times when some people are losing their jobs.

"You don't have to spend big, you can do it on a budget."

In Sydney and Melbourne, Polyviou has also partnered with Chargrill Charlie's, for the next instalment of Local Flavours, a community initiative helping businesses and chefs sell their products during COVID-19. Polyviou has created a triple choc cookie dough, with simple instructions on how to bake it at home.

At $15, the cookie dough will be available to purchase as a 600g tub at all 14 Chargrill Charlie's stores across Sydney and Melbourne for a limited time only, until sold out.

BUBBLES AND TARTS

For TV presenter and chef Justine Schofield, Mother's Day is always a big deal.

Her French mother Francoise adores seafood and loves apple tart so this year's celebration will incorporate these elements with a lockdown twist - a family cooking session on Zoom.

"We usually shower mum with seafood, she loves freshly shucked oysters from the fish market," the former MasterChef contestant says.

"We also serve up a lovely champagne, a special bottle that we have reserved for the day."

This Mother's Day, Schofield's family, including her two-year-old triplet nieces in Brisbane, will be getting together for the virtual baking session.

"We will all be making mum's favourite apple tart. We are also getting her a voucher to a local Thai restaurant in Marrickville that she loves.

"She will get the food delivered and it's a great way of supporting local businesses during these times."

Pancakes are a perfect way to spoil mum in the kitchen on Mother’s Day. Picture: Supplied

AMERICAN-STYLE

Matthew Butcher, the acclaimed chef behind Coogee mega-venue Estate and Melbourne celebrity hotspot Yugo, said the key to Mother's Day breakfast was to make it cosy, thought-out and end with a breakfast dessert.

"What I have noticed a lot more is that breakfast is finishing with something sweet - whether it's pancakes or waffles, French toast on the side," Mr Butcher told News Corp.

"It's almost the American-style breakfast coming to Australia. In the States, when you eat breakfast there's always something sweet on the side.

"A nice sweet treat with a cup of tea - this day, while we're in isolation, should be about making it special. Make it a food day."

Chef Matthew Butcher has revealed his menu for Mother’s Day breakfast, a twist on eggs Benedict. Picture: Estate

While he won't be cooking his usual eggs Benedict brunch for his mum Dianne this Mother's Day due to self-isolation rules, Butcher said he was managing to make it special by having his dad cook for her instead, and the family will enjoy the day over a Zoom video call.

"I've written a recipe for dad to do it himself. Mother's Day is going to be a bit different this year," he said.

As for adding a special touch, Butcher advised Aussie families to "serve their mum in bed, make it special so she can keep her PJs on".

"Have the washing done for her, anything that needs to happen around the house, so she can take it in with her kids," he said.

ITALIAN FLAVOUR

Massimo Mele, Italian-born, Australian-raised chef of Tasmanian restaurant Grain of the Silos, can't beat his mum Maria's favourite dish, Torta Caprese, on Mother's Day.

"That's actually my mother's specialty but I am keen to make for her as a treat," Mele, an Electrolux ambassador, said. "My wife (Kristy) really loves it as well.

"My boys (sons Maximiliano and Rio) absolutely love making pancakes for her with all the trimmings, and to be honest I think they love them more but I won't say anything.

"Splurge, spoil mum for the day, they deserve it."

Tassie TV chef Massimo Mele. Picture: Supplied

Mother’s Day-worthy pancakes by Massimo Mele. Picture: Supplied

As for his tips for Aussie families this Mother's Day, Mele suggested ordering a "fresh truffle online and add it to her eggs, make a decadent dessert or even make the best pancakes and get the most delicious ice cream to serve with it. Mothers are so incredibly special and precious and deserve everything and more".

Australia's number one recipes website Taste.com.au says there are four types of mums when it come to Mother's Day treats - those who like sweet, mums who prefer savoury, those who want to be spoiled and the mums who love healthier options.

