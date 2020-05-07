How to party in iso and get paid $12,000

Sure, it might be a while until you can go to a nightclub or bar on a Saturday night.

But there's a way to stilll party at home alone during iso and get paid for it.

PayPal is offering Aussies a share in $12,000 as part of a national competition to throw the ultimate virtual "iso-party" over Zoom, FaceTime or video call.

Dubbed "it pays to keep your distance", the Instagram competition is launching this weekend and will run until the end of May.

Each week, PayPal will reward six of the best iso-parties with $500 prizes.

Entrants are being urged to gather their friends together (separatievly, of course) over a video call, throw a virtual party, and upload a screenshot of its best moments to Instagram via the hashtag #PayPalisoparty and tagging @PayPalAU.

Each week, PayPal will select the top six party pictures and deposit $500 into the hosts' PayPal accounts.

The themes are built around throwing a virtual Mother's Day party (May 7-13), followed by a Saturday night house party (May 14-20), Sunday brunch party (May 21-27) and an international food party (May 28-June 3).

Party inspo! Diplo is a virtual party pro, hosting solo DJ sessions on Instagram Live from his home during iso. Picture: Getty Images

Entrants are also encouraged to submit birthday and anniversary parties or baby showers as part of the contest.

PayPal advised that entries will be judged on the photo they submit ("clarity, colour, lighting, exposure and focus, composition"), as well as for the party's overall creativity, originality, humour and popular appeal.

"Over the last couple of months, I've really missed hanging out with my extended family and my friends," PayPal's shopping expert Danielle Grant said, of her self-isolation experience.

"I've learnt during this time is that keeping your physical distance doesn't mean you have to be completely isolated and connecting online is a great way to hang out."

