How to protect your home during storm season

STORM SEASON: Prepare the home to prevent damage from storms in Warwick.

STORM SEASON: Prepare the home to prevent damage from storms in Warwick. David Hicks

THUNDERSTORMS have already hit Warwick in the past couple of weeks, a sign of the rough conditions that could be on the way for the rest of the storm season.

The Southern Downs Regional Council has released a checklist for residents to help the community prepare for future storms and know where to turn if an emergency strikes.

Prepare the home:

- Check the condition of the roof and repair loose tiles, eaves and screws.

- Clean gutters and downpipes so water can drain away as quickly as possible.

- Trim trees and overhanging branches.

- Secure loose items that could cause damage if blown around in high winds (such as garden furniture and toys).

When severe weather warnings are issued:

- Disconnect electrical appliances and all external television and radio aerials.

- Turn off electricity and gas main supplies if instructed by emergency authorities.

- Secure outdoor furniture and other garden items.

- Park vehicles under cover, away from trees, powerlines and waterways.

- If you cannot access undercover shelter for your vehicles, secure with firmly tied blankets to minimise hail damage.

- Ensure your pets and animals are secure and safe.

Report danger:

If you become aware of fallen trees, power lines or any other emergency during a storm:

- For life threatening emergencies call 000 immediately. 

- For emergency flood or storm assistance, call the State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500. 

- In case of power outage or fallen power lines call Ergon Energy on 13 22 96. 

- To report issues such as fallen trees and road damage, the best option is to use the MY SDRC app.

SES local controller Michael Bell said preparation was key to weathering severe storms and encouraged everyone in the community to ensure they have the SES app.

"During a severe weather event, the SES receives a high number of calls and it can be frustrating to those trying to get through,” he said.

The app enables you to log a request for SES emergency assistance instead of phoning and waiting on hold during peak times.

Southern Downs Mayor and chair of the Local Disaster Management Group Tracy Dobie said technology had made reporting and following the progress of issues easier.

"Smart devices are ever more popular and easy to use, particularly during a severe weather event,” Cr Dobie said.

"You can use the app to report an issue such as fallen trees. It's a convenient way to report an issue and you can track the progress of your requests as well.”

The MY SDRC app can be downloaded by visiting www.sdrc.qld.gov.au.