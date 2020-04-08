How to see the Super Pink Moon

This is how to see the Pink Super Moon this week in Australia. Picture: AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File.

This is how to see the Pink Super Moon this week in Australia. Picture: AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File.

At a time like this, when Australians are being urged to stay indoors to stop the spread of coronavirus, any indoor excursion is welcome relief - especially when it can be done from the comfort of your own home.

On Wednesday, parts of Australia will be able to experience a pretty spectacular display in the sky around 6pm when the moon will turn a tinge of pink.

A super moon happens when a full moon is at its closest approach to Earth. The phrase was coined in 1979, according to NASA.

The super moon, or perigee-syzygy moon, will look bigger and particularly bright.

This will be the last super moon until April 2021. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Now, while this event isn't overly rare, we won't see another event like it until April 2021 - so it's worth getting your window seat ready.

HOW TO SEE THE SUPER FULL MOON IN AUSTRALIA:

NSW

According to Global News Hut, if you're in Sydney, the Central Coast of NSW, Newcastle, Wollongong and Coffs Harbour, moonrise will begin just after 6pm; however, the best viewing of the perigee-syzygy will be between 11pm and 11.10pm.

Further inland, where the moon won't rise until closer to 6.20pm, the most effective times to see the pink moon will be around 11.15pm-11.25pm in the townships of Dubbo, Bourke, Albury and Wagga Wagga.

VICTORIA

Melbourne stargazers will be able to enjoy the stunning sight around 11.22pm at its best, with Geelong, Bendigo and Ballarat set to get the best viewing around that time as well.

If you're in Mildura, you'll need to stay up until 11.39pm for the most effective viewing, while Wodonga will get to see the super full moon at its best around 11.18pm

QUEENSLAND

Queenslanders will be some of the first in Australia to see the super full moon at its best, with the Gold Coast set to receive the best view at 10.59pm

For residents in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, the best view will be closer to 11.01pm, while Rockhampton will have to wait until 11.09pm, and Mackay a few minutes later at 11.12pm.

Townsville should see a stunning view around 11.19pm, while Cairns residents will need to set the alarm for 11.26pm.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

If you're going to be in Adelaide on Wednesday night, the best time to view perigee-syzygy is at 11.17pm after the moon rises at 6.26pm.

In Mount Gambier, you'll get the best viewing a little earlier at 11.11pm, while residents in Murray Bridge and Whyalla will be able to see the best view of the moon at 11.16pm and 11.19pm.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Moonrise will be 6.31pm in the east, with Perth residents able to see the super full moon at its best at 11.22pm. In Broome, look to the sky around 11.09pm, while if you're further inland in Kalgoorlie you'll be able to experience the stunning sight around 11.05pm.

TASMANIA

Tasmanians will be able to experience the super full moon at a similar time across the state, being 11.15pm for prime viewing.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

Darwin residents will be some of the last in the country to see the super full moon at its best at around 11.59pm, while anyone in Alice Springs should catch a good glimpse of the perigee-syzygy at 11.37pm.

ACT

If you're in Canberra on the night of April 8, 2020, look out your window around 11.06pm for the best view of the super full moon.