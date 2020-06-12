How to spend a rainy weekend on the Southern Downs

RAINY WEEKEND: Your guide to a cosy weekend on the Southern Downs.

WEEKEND plans in the great outdoors have been scrapped on the Southern Downs after BOM predicted high chances of showers.

But with eased restrictions a bit of rain doesn’t have to get in the way of supporting your favourite haunts.

Here’s a list of things you can do to make sure you have the perfect rainy weekend in Warwick and surrounds.

Immerse yourself in history

The Warwick and District Historical Society Inc – Museum Complex reopened today.

What better way to spend the weekend than immersing yourself in the rich culture and history of the Downs while supporting the volunteers who keep those memories alive.

The museum will be open from 12pm to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The museum is located at 79-83 Dragon St.

Celebrate Christmas in July (in June!)

Rainy days are perfect hot chocolate weather and you can find a rich and hot cup at the Granite Belt Christmas farm.

The store on Aerodome Rd, Applethorpe will stimulate your senses with its impressive display of Christmas decorations and tasty treats.

They’re open from 9am.

Hit the pub

Craving a hearty rainy day feed?

The pubs have reopened just in time to treat guests to a chicken schnitzel or rump steak.

Wash it down with a schooner and watch the rain pour in good company.

For a list of pubs open this weekend, click here.

Get your read on

Southern Downs Regional Council libraries are open to the public once again.

There’s nothing like curling up with a good book while rain hits the tin roof.

To save some cash, hit the library to rent out your favourite stories.

Retail Therapy

A full shopping centre car park is a telltale sign it’s a rainy day.

Lose yourself among the clothing racks at Rose City Shoppingworld or support the unique stores lining Palmerin St.

Get physical

A nice stroll along the Condamine River might be out but gyms offer refuge from the rain.

Get your heart pumping with an indoor workout and feel good for it.

Just remember to check restrictions with your gym, some require prebooking.