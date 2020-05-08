HOW TO: Spoil Mum from home this weekend

SHOP LOCAL: Warwick’s Gardens Galore owner Sue Hoffman is just one of the local businesses ready to help spoil their leading ladies this Mother’s Day.

THE coronavirus pandemic means this Mother’s Day will look very different for most families within the Warwick community, but there are still plenty of ways to spoil mums and support local businesses while doing it.

While the Queensland Government will ease gathering and travel restrictions from Sunday, the continued ban on dining at cafes and restaurants means that treating Mum to a delicious breakfast or brunch out is still off the table.

However, with so many of Warwick’s locally owned businesses still open for takeaway or delivered breakfasts, and even last-minute gifts or flowers, there’s plenty of ways to show your love this Mother’s Day.

Having to stay at home this Mother’s Day is the perfect excuse to spoil mum with coffee and breakfast in bed.

The Cherry Tree Coffee and Dining will be open on Sunday morning with their full coffee and dining menu, which includes brunch favourites such as eggs Benedict, omelettes, and smashed avocado toasts.

To place a pick-up or home delivery order, call the store on 4667 1746 or online via Menu Log.

Belle Vue cafe will also be trading on Sunday morning, ready to serve freshly ground coffee and a delicious selection of cakes and sweets to takeaway.

Social distancing must be observed when ordering in-store or call ahead on 4661 1110.

To really give Mum the full dining-from-home experience, Little Gallery cafe has an array of breakfast and brunch boxes available for pre-order and pick-up on Sunday.

Their “high tea” box contains a variety of sweet treats and delicacies, while their “continental” and “breakfast” boxes offer a spread of cold cuts, pastries, and other essentials to give Mum the ultimate breakfast in bed.

The boxes are available for pre-order via the Little Gallery cafe’s website or call the store on 4667 1162.

If you’d rather spoil Mum with a homemade breakfast or brunch, there’s a Warwick business for that too.

R & P Bell Butchers are offering a “Mother’s Day Breaky Pack”, which comes jam-packed with locally sourced bacon, sausages, eggs, and hash browns to cook up the perfect brunch.

To place an order for pick-up or free home delivery, visit in-store or call 4661 1737.

If you’re searching for a great coffee or breakfast, but have also left finding Mum the perfect gift to the last minute, there are a number of businesses in Warwick that can help.

Warwick’s Gardens Galore will have their full coffee and breakfast menu available for takeaway on Sunday morning, but also have an in-house florist and giftware section.

Gardens Galore still has dozens of beautiful flower bouquets available for pre-order and home delivery throughout Warwick and the wider Southern Downs, as well as in-store purchase on the day.

There’s also a number of gifts and nursery plants available that could be perfect for Mum.

To pre-order a flower bouquet or Sunday’s breakfast, call 4661 4466.

The Weeping Mulberry will also have a wide selection of coffee, cakes, and light savoury options perfect for sharing with Mum on Sunday morning.

However, the cafe will also have a huge range of items perfect for last-minute presents in their gift shop, as well as nursery plants and floral arrangements from Hokstead Plantation, also based in Warwick.

Call The Weeping Mulberry on 0409 317 147 to get orders in for Sunday morning, or call Hokstead Plantation on 0447 069 955 to arrange a specific floral bouquet.