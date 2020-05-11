How to steer clear of Southern Downs roadworks

ACTIVE roadworks and closures could slow down motorists as they seek the freedom of the open road at the weekend, when restrictions are rolled back to allow 150KM drives for recreation.

For readers planning a leisurely afternoon trip, there are several key obstacles to first consider.

Cunningham Highway

The passage to Brisbane is currently down to one lane at Tarome.

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, motorists heading to Brisbane can expect delays of up to 10 minutes until June 30.

24 hour temporary traffic lights are there to assist drivers with traffic direction and safety.

The works are a state funded $1.8 million project which consists of pavement repairs and drainage works.

New England Highway (Wallace St)

Works on Wallace St at the intersection of Cleary and Bisley St have commenced.

Those travelling along Wallace St will have to reduce their speed to 40km per hour in both directions.

The works are related to the construction of a new United Petroleum Fuel station.

Locke St

Locke St has been closed to the public as it is a designated fever clinic triage area.

Transport and Main Roads indicated the closure will continue until the end of the year, via their website.

Forde St, Allora

Road works commenced on Forde St between Warwick St and Drayton St today.

The work site on Forde St will be closed to traffic with diversions during working hours for two weeks, weather permitting.

A Southern Downs Regional Council spokesman said restricted lane and traffic control conditions would cause delays for road users.

Affected local residents will still have access to their properties and will need to obey the direction of traffic controllers, workers and signage between the work hours of 6.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday.