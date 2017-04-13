How 'typical' Aussie has changed

24°
The 2016 Census showed the 'typical' Aussie is a mum in her 30s who does about three times the housework of her male counterparts.
MEET the new "typical” Australian - a 38-year-old married mum-of-two whose parents were both born in Australia.

She has English ancestors, finished high school, has a mortgage on a three- bedroom house and does up to 14 hours of housework a week - unlike the new "typical” Aussie bloke who does less than five hours housework a week.

The average Aussie male is 37 years old.

A snapshot of a typical Australian was captured in the 2016 Census and released for the first time yesterday.

The data reveals how much Aussies have changed since the first Census was taken in 1911.

Australians have aged significantly and women now outnumber men but in 1911 the "typical” Australian was a 24-year-old man.

Although the "typical” Australian has both parents born in Australia, in New South Wales, Victoria, and Western Australia the "typical” Australian has at least one parent who was born overseas.

The data snapshot reveals the average migrant to Australia comes from England - although this differs between states.

New Zealand migrants appear to prefer Queensland, while in Victoria the "typical” migrant was born in India and in NSW they were born in China.

Home ownership has changed over the past decade. In 2006, a typical Aussie owned their home outright. Now they're buying with a mortgage.

Trends differ across the states too; in NSW - where housing affordability is in the spotlight with the median Sydney house price topping $1.1 million - homes are typically owned outright.

In the NT, they're mostly rented.

HOW THEY COMPARE ACROSS THE BORDER

NSW

Unlike the "typical” Australian, at least one of the typical person in NSW's parents was born overseas.

This has changed just over the past decade - in the 2006 and 2011 Census data showed the average person in NSW had both parents born in Australia.

But like the national data, the typical Aussie in NSW is a 38-year-old married mum of two.

She lives in a three-bedroom home - that she owns outright, unlike the typical Australian nationally - and does up to 14 hours of housework a week.

Ms NSW has two cars and finished Year 12.

A typical migrant to NSW has changed in the past decade. Ten years ago, the average migrant to the state was a 45-year-old English woman. Now, it is 44-year-old woman from China.

QUEENSLAND

Queenslanders are just as likely to rent as they are to own their own home these days.

Home ownership trends have changed in the state over the past decade - in 2011 most Queenslanders owned their home with a mortgage.

And the age of a typical Queenslander is two years older than it was a decade ago. Now, a typical Queenslander is a 38-year-old married mum of two who lives in a three-bedroom house. Like typical Australians nationally, she does up to 14 hours of unpaid housework a week.

And unlike the typical West Australian, Victorian and New South Welshman, the typical Queenslander parents both come from Australia.

