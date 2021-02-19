How Warwick population is growing nine months after lockdown

BABY BOOM: Post lockdown, the Southern Downs has seen the influx of youngest residents one might expect.

BABY BOOM: Post lockdown, the Southern Downs has seen the influx of youngest residents one might expect.

Nine months after lockdown new statistics have revealed Southern Downs residents could still be waiting for their pandemic baby boom.

Both Warwick and Stanthorpe came out reasonably unaffected by a predicted birthing increase as Darling Downs Health Service data compared 2021 birthrates to those pre-lockdown..

According to a DDHS spokeswoman, 14 Warwick babies were born in January 2021, only two more than the year before.

As of February 16, there were 8 babies born in February so far.

In Stanthorpe, the gap was more considerable.

10 babies were born in January 2021 compared to 2020’s 7.

The number of February births had also already matched February 2020.

While the news was unexpected, Southern Downs mayor Vic Pennisi said there was still an increase in population in other ways.

“There has been a lot of sale of property from people outside of the region and we’ve been very busy with building approvals,” he said.

“So while the activity may not be represented in babies, there’s been a lot of activity.”

He said he had been trying to steer council down a “facilitate not regulate” route to support this increase.

“We need to grow in a number of ways. My personal view is the best way to grow is to make it easier for mum and dad investors to do so locally, and to let that self propagate over time,” he said.

“If council is known as easy to do business with, people from outside the region will also come organically.”

He added top rate schools and community groups made the Southern Downs an enviable spot for many new families.

“We’ve got great education facilities, great sporting facilities, a great culture here,” he said.

“To put it a few words, it’s a great place to work, live, rest and play. Why wouldn’t you come here?”