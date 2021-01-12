How you can get $$$ for your community project

Birdlife and the wetlands of St Lawrence attracts people from all around Australia to the Isaac region.

Birdlife and the wetlands of St Lawrence attracts people from all around Australia to the Isaac region.

Tourism recovery projects will be the focus of the latest round of Building Better Regions Fund delivery.

There will be $100 million dedicated to tourism-related infrastructure and $100 million for broader community infrastructure and investment.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has called on communities in the region to apply for funding under round five of the fund, with applications now open.

“2020 was a challenging year for our community, with bushfires, drought and a global pandemic but the BBRF will help to kickstart this new year, bringing support to community driven projects at a time it is most needed,” Ms Landry said.

“Central Queensland plays an integral role in our nation’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and I encourage communities in our region to apply for both the community investments stream and the infrastructure projects stream to enhance our community facilities, create much-needed jobs and encourage community cohesion through this time.

“Our region has already benefited from previous rounds of the BBRF with investments in projects such as Multicap Limited’s specialised disability housing in Rockhampton and Whitsunday Regional Council’s Collinsville Efficient Resilient Solar Program, driving economic growth in Capricornia and delivering lasting benefits to our local communities.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said 2020 had highlighted just how strong our regions were, with communities and industries working to overcome many challenges to continue to grow.

“This is why I encourage all eligible applicants to apply for funding to ensure the lifeblood of this nation – our regions – continue building strong communities for the future,” he said.

Applications are now open and can be submitted through the online portal at www.business.gov.au/bbrf

If potential applicants have any questions regarding eligibility or delivery of the program, they can phone the AusIndustry Business Grants Hub on 13 28 46 to discuss their individual circumstances.

Prospective applicants are also encouraged to contact their local Regional Development Australia committee to discuss their application. Find your local RDA at

www.rda.gov.au.

The first four rounds of the BBRF were highly competitive with more than 3200 applications received and 995 projects approved for funding, totalling more than $841.6 million.

Applications close on March 5, with successful applicants expected to be announced in mid-2021.

