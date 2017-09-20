27°
News

How you could easily save $1000 a year on coffee

The amount of money you spend on coffee each year could be enough to blow the milk out of your tea!
The amount of money you spend on coffee each year could be enough to blow the milk out of your tea! Cathy Adams
Georja Ryan
by

NO ONE wants to forego their daily barista-made coffee to save money, especially when a crumbly instant is the alternative.

But, what if we told you, you could save more than $1000 a year and still get barista-quality coffee every day?

To celebrate our latest subscription offer, which sees you walk away with a Nespresso Inissia along with unlimited digital access to Warwick Daily News, a weekend paper delivered and unrestricted access to the Courier Mail+/Daily Telegraph+ for just $299, we've done a bit of maths to show you just how much money you could save with your own coffee machine.

If you bought one small coffee for $3.50 every day, you'd be dishing out $1277.50 a year.

In comparison, a daily Nespresso coffee (based on a 69c pod per cup) would cost you a mere $251.85 a year - a difference of $1025.65. Add in a few dollars a week for milk and you're still going to be saving yourself more than $800 a year.

If you're a two-coffee-a-day consumer, you could save more than $2,500 a year or, wait for it, $12,500 over five years!

Lucky for you, our latest subscription offer has got you covered. For just $299, you can take home a Nespresso Inissia coffee machine with your 12-month digital subscription and weekend paper delivery.

That also includes unrestricted access to the Courier Mail+/Daily Telegraph+ news sites and all the perks that come with it including a foxsports.com.au membership - a total value of $525!

Head online now to get this great deal before it ends on October 13. Head HERE or phone 1300 361 604.

The Sunshine Coast Daily
Works for Southern Downs confirmed

Works for Southern Downs confirmed

Fourteen projects are ready to be rolled out around the Southern Downs

Alpacas slaughtered in cold blood: 'It's a low, mongrel act'

LOW ACT: Seven alpacas were shot dead at point-blank range at the weekend.

Seven alpacas shot dead on Southern Downs property

Love of Warwick pair lasts the distance

MILESTONE: Joy and John Telfer celebrate 60th anniversary.

Warwick pair marks 60th anniversary after rushed start to marriage

Local produce a priority for new Warwick family business

NEW NEIGHBOURS: Rose City Fruits owners Lauren and Justin van Twest, with one-month-old son Cooper, eagerly awaiting renovations as they get set to open up shop next door to Rose City Premium Meats in the shopping centre.

A new family business is primed to open

Local Partners