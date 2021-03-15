Menu
Ken Higgins: Vision to reboot Mackay RSL Club
Clubs

Hub for our heroes: Plans to find veterans a home in Mackay

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
15th Mar 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:44 AM
Hopes are building Mackay’s hidden veteran community could find a new home more than 15 years after the Mackay RSL club shut its doors to the public.

The giant slouch hat on Sydney St is a sore reminder of the central base Mackay’s returned service men and women once called their own hub, and the support it afforded them.

Plans are progressing for part of a $200 million development on Mackay’s riverfront to include that revived form of an RSL club that would give a social connection to the community while providing veterans access to support services.

Aerial views of ReNew Mackay's riverfront development proposal which incorporates plans for an administrative hub that could become the home of the Mackay RSL sub-branch. Picture: ReNew Mackay
Aerial views of ReNew Mackay's riverfront development proposal which incorporates plans for an administrative hub that could become the home of the Mackay RSL sub-branch. Picture: ReNew Mackay

The Daily Mercury is today launching the campaign Hub for our Heroes — asking the Mackay region to get behind two projects dedicated to helping our service men and women as well as our first responders.

One project is a social and welfare centre in town on the waterfront, the other a wellness hub at Kinchant Dam.

Mackay Daily Mercury has launched a campaign to find a Hub for Our Heroes.
Mackay Daily Mercury has launched a campaign to find a Hub for Our Heroes.

Mackay RSL sub-branch president Ken Higgins said the central riverside location was ideal for the club’s revival after the Sydney St venue closed its doors to the public in 2006.

“We’re confident enough that this will proceed,” the Vietnam War veteran said.

“I’ve been known to go out on a limb in my day, but I think this is well worth having a real good dash at.”

Mr Higgins said he was regularly asked why a city of Mackay’s size lacked an RSL venue, with local veterans connected to the armed forces and those travelling through the region wanting to support it, and access services.

