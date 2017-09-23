Huge cash boost for Southern Downs tourism

REGIONAL tourism has had a $20,000 cash injection from the Federal Government.

The Southern Downs Regional Council secured the funding under the Building Better Regions program to help conduct market research to expand opportunities for tourism in the region.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said without the Building Better Regions Fund, community investment projects often missed out on funding.

Mr Littleproud said it was an opportunity to capitalise on the record $121billion tourism spending statewide.

"We know our region is vibrant and exciting and this Building Better Regions funding will help the Southern Downs and Granite Belt to better engage with, attract and increase tourism in our region," Mr Littleproud said.

"A recent Tourism Research Australia survey found domestic and international tourism spending has hit a record of $121 billion dollars.

"This is great news for the Australian economy, workers and small business so I anticipate this funding will help our region to grab a larger piece of this tourism action."

The funding boost follows the release of the SDRC spring marketing campaign.

In the Southern Queensland Country Tourism district, visitor spending has increased by almost 20% over the last financial year.

SQCT CEO Mary-Clare Power said TRA data also revealed that over three years, total visitation was up by 5.7% and tourist spending has risen on average by 9.9%.

Travellers spent $712.7million into the local economy, an increase of 19.6% year-on-year or around three times national growth figures.

Overnight visitors grew by 3.5% to 1.9million.