Huge changes at Warwick Woolworths

Warwick Woolworths has a brand new look.

WOOLWORTHS in Warwick has undergone a major transformation over the weekend.

This morning nine brand new self-service checkouts were ready to serve and the front of the store had undergone a facelift and an upgrade.

Five service checkouts were removed to accommodate the new technology and the front counter has also been shifted to make room for the new arrivals.

The nine new self service checkouts are expected to cut queue times in store.

Warwick Woolworths manager Sean Kratzke said the addition of the self serve checkouts would help manage queues in the store.

"We're really looking forward to it,” he said.

Warwick Woolworths staff at the brand new self service checkouts. Contributed

"It's been a long time coming.”

Mr Kratzke said at certain times of the day, the store had a large express shopping ratio.

"It's not too bad at the moment, but at times the express lanes can get very busy and self-service checkouts will take the pressure off those queues,” he said.

"It's all going to allow our customers to get in and out quicker.”

Mr Kratzke said the technology would be the latest.

"They are the same new checkouts going into Toowoomba's new Grand Central store,” he said.

"We'll have five cashless machines and four that will take cash and card.

"As well, there will always be two trained assistants on hand in the self service area to help out.”

The new self service checkouts at Warwick Woolworths. Contributed

Mr Kratzke said he understood not everyone would be in favour of the new technology.

"There might be some reluctance,” he said.

"It's certainly not about cutting jobs however.

"We're actually in the process of hiring more staff as we speak.”