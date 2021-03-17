Huge fire breaks out at Allora Grain and Milling

QFES crews are fighting a large fire at Talgai.

QFES crews are fighting a large fire at Talgai.

Two large grain sheds have gone up in flames at prominent business Allora Grain and Milling this morning.

Six Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are working to contain the huge fires on the property on Dalrymple Creek Road at Talgai.

The fire started about 7am and has engulfed a 90x20m grain shed.

A QFES spokesman said the fire has since spread to a second shed, measuring about 80x20m.

The fire crews arrived to find the grain shed fully involved in fire and went into action with hose lines to protect a 1.5 tonne LPG gas cylinder at the front of the structure.

Ergon Energy, Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and police are on site.

More to come.

Originally published as Fight to control large grain shed fire moves into second hour