Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QFES crews are fighting a large fire at Talgai.
QFES crews are fighting a large fire at Talgai.
News

Huge fire breaks out at Allora Grain and Milling

Michael Nolan
17th Mar 2021 8:38 AM | Updated: 9:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two large grain sheds have gone up in flames at prominent business Allora Grain and Milling this morning. 

Six Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are working to contain the huge fires on the property on Dalrymple Creek Road at Talgai. 

The fire started about 7am and has engulfed a 90x20m grain shed.

A QFES spokesman said the fire has since spread to a second shed, measuring about 80x20m.

The fire crews arrived to find the grain shed fully involved in fire and went into action with hose lines to protect a 1.5 tonne LPG gas cylinder at the front of the structure.

Ergon Energy, Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and police are on site.

More to come.

Originally published as Fight to control large grain shed fire moves into second hour

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parents stash weed in washing machine in kids' bedroom

        Premium Content Parents stash weed in washing machine in kids' bedroom

        Crime The Warwick couple’s drug haul had a street value of more than $5000, with a raid revealing thousands more in cash and utensils.

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        News Take our anonymous survey to add your voice

        Queensland’s deadliest regions for prostate cancer

        Premium Content Queensland’s deadliest regions for prostate cancer

        Health Some men face an “unacceptable” higher risk of dying from prostate cancer

        Talent drain as ‘irreplaceable’ workers flee tourism jobs

        Premium Content Talent drain as ‘irreplaceable’ workers flee tourism jobs

        Business Qld tourism bosses fear losing entire generation as workers desert industry