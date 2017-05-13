Huge glamour crowd at the 2017 Warwick Picnic Races

Hannah Ryan, Bree Higgins, Laura Donn and Cloe Rutter glam it up at the Warwick Picnic Races.

THE Warwick Picnic Races were a glittering success as punters turned up in their hundreds at Warwick Turf Club today.

Only 1200 tickets were printed for the picnic area and these were all gone by 3pm as the crowds streamed in.

Men and women of all ages dressed up to the nines for the occasion and despite gloomy skies the rains stayed away.

Warwick Turf Club member committee member Barry Burgess said the club was thrilled with the turnout.

"Everyone's been very behaved so far,” he said.

"Soon after the last race the music will start, Johnny Ruffo will sing a few and then the band will go on and the crowds can party on.

"Everyone is looking very sharp to but that's always been the point, to get everyone out in their finery.”

Mr Burgess said the Queensland Racing's integrity commissioner had been in attendance.

"Mr Ross Barnett and his wife Helen have been here today and it was their first trip to Warwick in an official capacity, and he has been mightly impressed,” he said.

"With the way the day is being run, the crowds and of course the work of the many volunteers who've put it all together.”

The crowds packed into the Elders Real Estate Pavilion for the event and were in great spirits throughout the afternoon.