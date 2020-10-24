Huge new industrial facility to bring jobs to region

BIG PLANS: An example of what the finished composting facility could look like. CREDIT: WINROW COMPOSTING

FARMLAND just outside of Warwick could be transformed into a new composting facility under plans submitted to Southern Downs Regional Council.

Up to 50,000 tonnes of feedstock could be composted at the Leyburn site within its first year, with hopes to increase that number to 100,000 tonnes over 10 years.

The application was lodged by Duggan and Hede Pty Ltd on behalf of waste management company WestRex.

JJ Richards and Sons is a 50 per cent joint venture partner of WestRex, which currently operates three facilities across Brisbane and the Surat Basin.

Early plans of the proposed Leyburn facility.

According to the application, the Bonnie Doon Rd space would work six composting pads in a multistage development, heralded as a bonus to the dry land.

“The Leyburn area has been subject to extended drought conditions over many years

and these have contributed to the degradation of natural soils and vegetation,” the application reads.

“It has been recognised that the amount of organic matter and organic carbon is inherently low over most of the farm and the landowner – AGR Science and Technology Pty Ltd – wishes to enhance soil fertility.”

Duggan and Hede also said the facility would provide “increased production of cattle feed in an often drought-stricken region.”

In addition to the main facility, the application proposes accommodation dwellings alongside the plant for a total of three employees.

One permeant staff member was already hired.

“Non-resident workforce accommodation will however not be required where local employment is able to be sourced,” the assessment read.

The waste is expected to cover a 929.14ha area, but the air and noise quality assessment said impacts would be limited.

“Overall the potential for odour impacts is generally low, with minimal impacts expected from compost pads 3, 4, 5, and 6,” it read.

The nearest dwelling is located 650m southwest from the first compost pad.

