Huge numbers and big stars at Pentath-run 2017

Jonno Colfs
| 20th May 2017 5:56 PM
Celebrity starter Shane Webke with young volunteer Liam Fowler.
THE first tiring day of the 2017 Warwick Daily News Pentath-run is done and dusted.

Three big races, starting with the YMCA ½ Marathon to Yangan this morning, followed by the Warwick Credit Union X-Country at Allora and finished off with the Darling Downs Hotel 5km road race this afternoon.

The races have been a tough contest for those who have come to win, with the same names appearing in the top five for both men and women across the three races.

This year has seen numbers swell dramtaically as the popularity of the event reaches an all-time high.

Pentath-run founder David Trahair was thrilled with the turnout.

"It all began back in 2003,” he said.

"Myself and a couple of other runners had put together a team for the 500km Endeavour Run event in 2002.

"It was such an awesome experience that we thought we'd like to put something on in Warwick.”

Pentath-run founder David Trahair at the Warwick Credit Union X-Country at the 2017 Warwick Daily News Pentath-run.
Mr Trahair said they wanted the event to be marathon length.

"It was to be a multi-race event as well,” he said.

"So we looked at the weather throughout the year and decided the best time to hold a running event would be in May, not too hot and not too cold.”

Mr Trahair said they had about 200 entrants at the first event.

"I think there were 70 entered in the half marathon,” he said.

"Today there were 399.

"Then 435 for the cross country and 603 registered in the road race.

"Fantastic numbers, and we're probably looking at around 900 different individual runners.”

Mr Trahair said numbers had met their early expectations.

"This is sort of where we had hoped it would get to,” he said.

"And even though I'm in Brisbane now and have stepped away from the organisational side of things, I'm very happy to see where it is today.

"The committee have done a marvellous job.”

Also as a special surprise for runners at Allora this morning, special guest race starter former Bronco and Australian test player Shane Webke was on hand to get things underway.

"It's always nice to come back to this part of the world,” he said.

"And as Black Toyota are sponsoring the event they've got me along to help out.

"I think I did a pretty good job on that starters pistol too, best race starting around.”

Mr Webke has been busy on the Southern Downs this week, speaking at business functions in Stanthorpe.

After the Allora cross country, Mr Webke headed for the Collegians Junior Rugby League reunion in Warwick.

