Huge semi-trailer blocks Warwick main road

A truck has hit trouble on the highway into town this afternoon.
Jonno Colfs
by

A SEMI-trailer has hit a traffic island on the corner of Freestone Rd and Alexandra Drive, causing severe damage to several of the trucks tyres.

A trail of debris from the traffic island litters the road along with long trails of rubber from the damaged tyres.

The truck is currently blocking half of the southern lane of the busy Warwick thoroughfare as the driver and pilot car drivers try to rectify the situation.

One tyre has bent completely on its axle causing it to drag along the bitumen.

Motorists should take precautions in the area.

